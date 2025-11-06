Five nonprofits you should know about

× Expand Colin Droster Clockwise from top left: Sara Alvarado and Tiffany Malone, Kendra Deja, Tom Eggert, Kristie GoForth and Robin Ryan. Clockwise from top left: Sara Alvarado and Tiffany Malone of Own It, Kendra Deja of Solace Friends, Tom Eggert of WorldWise Microfinance, Kristie GoForth of Bikes For Kids Wisconsin, and Robin Ryan of Literacy Network.

The election of Donald Trump to a second presidential term, and the policies that have followed, have impacted all areas of the economy, including the nonprofit world. Many organizations have lost federal funding or are facing future cuts. They are also under pressure to abandon their mission, if their focus has been on traditionally underserved populations.

In this cover story, we highlight five nonprofits that are navigating these challenging times while doing important work in Dane County. It is but a small sample of the thousands of groups offering services that fill in the gaps left by the public and private sectors. Links to the five stories are below.

Solace Home offers end-of-life care for people experiencing homelessness

Since opening in April 2024, Solace Home has accepted 18 terminally ill people who were unhoused or experiencing housing insecurity.

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin creates opportunities on and off the road

In recent years the group has shifted to a statewide focus and expanded programming for underserved communities.

Own It seeks institutional partners for institutional change

The group aims to address racial housing inequities and boost generational wealth for Black and brown families through homeownership.

Literacy Network teaches skills for career, citizenship, education

Courses on how to pass the citizenship exam are one of many services provided by the Literacy Network.

WorldWise Microfinace puts foreign aid where it counts

The work of the group is even more important given dwindling U.S. support for foreign aid.

Other related articles from our nonprofit issue

Access takes center stage: Nonprofit groups navigate the Trump administration’s attacks on diversity and equity

‘The 100 deadly words’

‘A ladder to reach our goals’: gBeta Urban League provides mentorship and connections to budding entrepreneurs of color