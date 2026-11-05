Furnishing a fresh start

× Expand Lizzy Larson Felicia Raye Diny of Felicia's Donation Closet. Felicia Raye Diny: ‘We bring everything to set the families up.’

When people escape domestic abuse they often leave in a hurry with few possessions. Once they find a place to live, Felicia’s Donation Closet is there to help.

“We come and fully furnish it with everything you can think of: beds, living room sets, dining room sets, all kitchen and bath stuff — pots and pans and silverware and dishes and towels and blankets,” says Felicia Raye Diny, founder, president and executive director of the nonprofit. “We bring everything to set the families up.”

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Diny, a survivor of domestic abuse, established Felicia’s Donation Closet in 2020, initially running operations out of her house. The organization, which became an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2022, collects donated items from individuals that are stored across two warehouses before distribution into the community. The group has no office, using its funds for transportation and warehouse expenses.

Felicia’s Donation Closet is entirely volunteer-run; no one is paid to serve on its board, leadership team, or to help with furniture distribution. “We all have full time jobs — and then we also do this,” Diny says.

Diny and her husband own Olson Concrete, a construction company. Independently, Diny also runs Glowing Generations, which donates part of its proceeds to Felicia’s Donation Closet.

Prospective volunteers can apply through a form on the organization’s website. The application includes a background check. Currently, between 10 and 50 people work with the group on any given day.

Felicia’s has an annual budget of $100,000, financed through grants and fundraising. Their largest event is Casino Night, hosted annually in May. “This year we raised $78,000,” Diny says about Casino Night. “Next year my goal is $100,000.”

The group works with 11 organizations throughout Dane County that point the nonprofit toward individuals and families in need of assistance. Since its founding, Felicia’s has supported about 300 mothers and 470 children. Diny notes the numbers will, unfortunately, continue to rise.

“We have a bunch more families, so that’s gonna go up,” she says. “We’ll probably hit over 800 pretty soon.”

Diny is grateful for the opportunity to support her community. She helps with delivery, often finding the tenants — who usually have lived in the units for one or two months — sleeping on makeshift beds built out of sheets. Alongside household goods, volunteers provide a set of flowers for each residence, donated by The Florettes, a Madison florist.

“We give them a brand new bouquet of flowers,” Diny says. “It’s a nice heartwarming gift that we get to give the moms at the end to make it a home.”

This article is part of The Nonprofit Issue, the special November 2026 print edition of Isthmus. See the other stories here.