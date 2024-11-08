Nonprofit connects students to growing STEM field in Madison

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Photography Students at work in the Creators Lab program.

When it comes to Maydm, a nonprofit founded in 2015, there is promise and need.

“In just the tech industry alone, there is a predicted 22% job growth in Madison in the next five years, and with Wisconsin being named a ‘tech hub,’ this is a ripe place to be for those interested in careers in technology and STEM careers at large,” says Melissa Pfahl, development director for Maydm, who notes that Madison is home to such major tech companies as Epic Systems, Google, Fetch Rewards and Raven Software.

But Dane County also has large economic disparities, with the median income for white households (about $80,000) double what it is for Black households. “That is an incredibly stark disparity, and having access to high-paying careers in STEM can help close that wealth gap,” says Pfahl.

That is where Maydm comes in. Pfahl says the group’s strategic approach centers on helping students in grades 6-12 from traditionally underrepresented populations, including girls and students of color, learn about and pursue careers in STEM. “We distinguish ourselves from other organizations through our focus on information technology, video game development, engineering, applied sciences, and lab sciences,” she says.

Expand Shalicia Johnson Executive director Christina Outlay.

Programs have included STEMinism, where students develop skills in robotics and virtual reality; Next Gen Scholar, which teaches kids how to use 3D printing; and Video Game Development, which provides an opportunity to work with the leading-edge technology used by developers of such game series as Super Mario and Call of Duty.

Maydm currently has eight full-time staff members and three part-time work study students, and an operating budget of $900,000. Christina Outlay, who has a background in corporate IT, higher education and nonprofit leadership, has been executive director since 2022. Their office is on South Paterson Street.

Maydm has served more than 3,500 students since its founding, according to Pfahl. This year 470 students are taking part in their programs. The group recently expanded its internship program, and has also deepened its partnerships with local companies and institutions like Madison College’s STEM Academy.

Much of the program’s funding comes from corporate grants and foundations. Like many nonprofits, its federal pandemic funding ends this year so the group is looking at finding alternative funding sources, says Rebecca Hildebrandt, Maydm’s director of operations. The group received $100,000 a year for the last three years, she says.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway recently visited Maydm’s Creators Lab program with Joe Gothard, Madison’s new schools superintendent. The high school students in the program did presentations for them and other guests.

“They showcased not only their amazing projects, some of which included drones, video games, and websites,” says Pfahl, “but also their speaking skills, leadership skills and confidence. I was so proud to watch those students speak about their hard work and with such pride.”

This article is part of The Nonprofit Issue, the special November 2024 print edition of Isthmus. See the other stories here.