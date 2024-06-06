Pedal, paddle, proceed to Paoli

Isthmus continues its long tradition of publishing a guide to summer fun in the Madison area. This year we take a closer look at the unincorporated town of Paoli in southwest Dane County. For a long time, this sleepy hamlet on the Sugar River was a favored destination for bicyclists, but in the last couple of years, tourists from Milwaukee and Chicago are discovering it to be as appealing a getaway as the locals do. Read more about business, bicycling, cheese, and beer, all in Paoli.

The restored Paoli House, originally a hotel, is home to 1 OAK Bicycles.

Eat, drink, hang out, bring the kids and the dog. Mostly, Paoli wants you to relax.

Paoli is both a cycling destination and a connector to country routes.

The 25-mile out-and-back route has been a favorite of cyclists for decades

Cheeses at Landmark's shop are great as a snack or in a picnic basket.

Anna Landmark founded Landmark Creamery in 2013. In 2017, looking to buy a second-hand walk-in cooler, she entered an empty storefront in Paoli and left with a completely different plan.

Extra-local: Rich Joseph grows the hops for the beer.

The Hop Garden taproom is often mentioned as having jump-started Paoli’s current vibrancy