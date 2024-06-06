Pedal, paddle, proceed to Paoli

The southwestern Dane County hamlet has become a draw for locals and visitors from further afield

Isthmus continues its long tradition of publishing a guide to summer fun in the Madison area. This year we take a closer look at the unincorporated town of Paoli in southwest Dane County. For a long time, this sleepy hamlet on the Sugar River was a favored destination for bicyclists, but in the last couple of years, tourists from Milwaukee and Chicago are discovering it to be as appealing a getaway as the locals do. Read more about business, bicycling, cheese, and beer, all in Paoli.

What makes Paoli tick?

Eat, drink, hang out, bring the kids and the dog. Mostly, Paoli wants you to relax.

Paoli’s first tourists

The 25-mile out-and-back route has been a favorite of cyclists for decades

Landmark Creamery finds a home in Paoli

Anna Landmark founded Landmark Creamery in 2013. In 2017, looking to buy a second-hand walk-in cooler, she entered an empty storefront in Paoli and left with a completely different plan. 

Not only here for the beer

The Hop Garden taproom is often mentioned as having jump-started Paoli’s current vibrancy