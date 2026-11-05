Period Products Pantry aims to fulfill an unspoken need

× Expand Lizzy Larson Carol Aspinwall of Period Products Pantry. Carol Aspinwall saw difficulty with access to menstrual supplies and created a solution.

Carol Aspinwall of Period Products Pantry is passionate about ending period poverty. “People talk about the challenges of putting gas in the car or food on the table, but nobody talks about period products,” says Aspinwall.

The term “period poverty,” also called “period inequity,” refers to widespread barriers to accessing menstrual products, as well as to the social and cultural stigmas surrounding menstruation and menstrual health education. When menstrual products are difficult to access, people may use products longer than recommended or use unsafe alternatives. They may miss school, sports activities or work, and suffer intense shame and anxiety.

“Fifty-two percent of the population has periods,” Aspinwall reminds people. “Your mother had periods.”

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The stigma around menstruation is personal for Aspinwall. The day she asked her mother about her first period, her mother shared the story of how, as a young girl too embarrassed to use the word “menstruation,” she told her father that she had fallen in a mud puddle. Like countless girls before and since, her mother had felt too ashamed to admit her period accident.

Aspinwall became aware of the access problem in early 2025, while volunteering at the River Food Pantry in Madison. The pantry was unable to fill the large number of requests for period products, and Aspinwall had to turn people away.

According to a 2025 nationwide study conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of PERIOD. an organization committed to ending period inequity, 1 in 4 students and 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. struggle to afford period products, which are not included in FoodShare/SNAP and WIC benefits. A third of students miss class time due to lack of access to period products. Teens of color experience period shame more intensely.

In March 2025, Aspinwall launched a “feminine hygiene product drive” and inspired 12 volunteers to gather and assemble packets of pads and tampons. Every packet included a hand-made card with an affirming message, as well as a few pieces of chocolate, “because everyone needs chocolate when they’re on their period!”

In April 2025, the first period packet delivery was made to The River Food Pantry, and the Period Products Pantry was born.

In the 19 months since, 12 packing parties have taken place and more than 9,000 tampons and 16,300 pads have been delivered to food pantries, community centers, shelters, schools, churches, and other partner organizations. The Pantry remains entirely volunteer-run.

Aspinwall kick-started the project with more than $6,000 of her own money “to give the pantry a fighting chance.” In 2026, the Pantry received sponsorships for $1,850 and collected approximately $2,160 in financial donations. Since incorporating as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in July, it has begun to apply for grants. Its board will be preparing a strategic plan for sustainable funding in 2027.

Donations of tampons, pads and liners are welcomed at the Pantry’s “home,” the Physicians for Women clinic in Fitchburg, where Aspinwall’s daughter practices as an OBGYN. Ways to donate can be found at periodproductspantry.org along with stigma-busting education materials and an event calendar.

Coming up, the Pantry will host a Packers Game Period Product Packet-making party on Nov. 8, at the Landmark at Hatchery Hill, 2981 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, with free brats and beverages. And on the first three Mondays in November, the Pantry will partner with the Madison Public Library and Public Health Madison and Dane County for its Period 101 Series, capped off with a Nov. 21 celebration with sexual health education, product distribution and more. All are held at The Atrium in Village Mall.

This article is part of The Nonprofit Issue, the special November 2026 print edition of Isthmus. See the other stories here.