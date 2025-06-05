× Expand Deidre Rubie Isthmus SummerTimes 2025

We all got a jump start on summer this year with an early Memorial Day. Don’t squander it! Isthmus wants you to enjoy your summer, because what else is summer for? South central Wisconsin is beckoning. Emilie Heidemann takes a closer look at nearby Norwegian enclave Stoughton. Former longtime Isthmus administrative director Kathy Bailey shares her route through Green County on her annual cheese tour. Rebecca Jamieson stops to smell the lavender at several area lavender farms — the bloom starts in June. More ways to get outside? Lots! We round up options for outdoor theater, share the joys of an e-bike, preview the classical music offerings and more. And if you’re looking to fill a specific morning, afternoon or evening, consult the area’s most complete event calendar, searchable 24/7 at isthmus.com/calendar.

A trip to Stoughton is many things

Take a trip to Norway without leaving the country, start your career as a fine art collector, engage in an eclectic dining experience, take in a concert, hike trails or kayak on the Yahara River — all in one day, if you’re ambitious.

Lavender farms thrive near Madison, and midsummer’s the best time to visit

Visiting a lavender farm means vibrant color, soothing aromas, scenic beauty and maybe even a lavender latte.

All the state’s a stage

Wisconsinites don’t have much time to enjoy their summer, so it makes sense that theater, like dining, moves outdoors. Here’s a roundup of plays presented al fresco throughout the state.

Try an e-bike this summer

There are some cyclists who consider riding an e-bike somehow cheating. I may have been one of those cyclists at one point in my life, but age and experience have convinced me otherwise.