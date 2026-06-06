× Expand Ethan Krause A cropped section of Ethan Krause's 2026 SummerTimes cover.

SummerTimes 2026: Carpe diem!

Madison in the summer is an embarrassment of riches — it helps make up for those cold gray days from November through February. And so many activities are free! That’s right, zip, zilch, nada dollars. In this year’s guide to summer, we zero in on many freebies, specifically in the story “Nine local freebies!” and incidentally in other stories — the free Concerts on the Square and Opera in the Park, among others in Sandy Tabachnick’s classical music preview; the Summit Players’ Shakespeare in the State Parks in associate editor Linda Falkenstein’s outdoor theater roundup, and Augie McGinnity-Wake’s adventure at the half-defunct shrine at Necedah — no cost there, either. Mary Bergin takes a more conventional summer road trip to Mineral Point, itself an embarrassment of riches, where art, nature, history and pasties coexist peacefully. Yes, some activities will cost you some money, which is fine because you’re likely supporting a great arts organization or nature conservancy. Whether you’re looking for something specific or just browsing for something fun to do, consult the Madison area’s most complete event calendar, searchable 24/7 at isthmus.com/calendar. Here’s our full roster of summer stories.

To the Point

Some locals describe Mineral Point as a Brigadoon — a remote and magical place, where anything is possible and diversity is welcome.

Holy road trip!

The Necedah Shrine was for decades a huge draw for believers, skeptics, and scoffers alike, while amassing local property and power. The now-crumbling Shrine is still free and open to the public.

The Driftless Trail is more than a mini-Ice Age Trail

The goal is to have a trail from Governor Dodge State Park, to the wetlands of the Lower Wisconsin River near Spring Green, then to Blue Mounds State Park, and back to Governor Dodge.

South of the border

This jaunt through Milton, Janesville, Beloit, Elkhorn and Whitewater includes a nanobrewery, a state-of-the-art brewpub, and a farmstead brewery.

Cue the fireflies

Bring a lawn chair and a cooler. It’s time for theater under the stars.

UW Cinematheque summer programming buoyed by two Mel Brooks classics and 'The Taste of Tea'

From the bleak to the bright, this summer's schedule is a refuge for the cinephile.

Musical summer

As summer begins, Madison’s music groups put the final touches on shows they have prepared for months. There are anniversaries, festivals, and days of beautiful music.

Isthmus’ 2026 summer festival calendar

It’s time to locate the sunscreen, apply some WD-40 to the lawn chairs, and make sure your new dance moves won’t blow out your flip-flops. In other words, it’s summer festival season!