The Nonprofit Issue 2026

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Nonprofit work has never been easy, but let’s just say the challenges have mounted in the last couple of years. There have been federal funding cuts, politically driven attacks on diversity and inclusion efforts, and rising costs. And yet, nonprofits and their fearless leaders soldier on. In our now third annual Nonprofit Issue, we once again talk with the directors of five nonprofits in the Madison area about their missions, challenges and goals.

Keeping energy bills in check

The Citizens Utility Board, Wisconsin's utility watchdog, is having a very busy year.

by Chali Pittman

Furnishing a fresh start

Felicia’s Donation Closet stores donated household items in two warehouses for eventual distribution to families in need.

by Cole Zich

Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center is not just spay and neuter

‘We opened the clinic with the hopes that if people could afford their pets, we’d be getting fewer of them through our shelter,’ says chief operations officer Payton Pritzl.

by Linda Falkenstein

The Black Men Coalition Foundation is for everyone

Corey Marionneaux founded the Black Men Coalition Foundation in 2020. Now he’s scaling it up.

by Chali Pittman

Period Products Pantry aims to fulfill an unspoken need

The term “period poverty,” also called “period inequity,” refers to widespread barriers to accessing menstrual products.

by Ingrid Andersson

Isthmus Volunteer Guide, presented by Park Bank

Isthmus is proud to support the volunteer-powered organizations that provide important services to our community. You can be a part of their success by finding a group that inspires your passion and making a commitment of your time and talent.