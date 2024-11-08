The Nonprofit Issue 2024

× Expand Elena Delzer

Dane County is home to 3,463 501(c)3) nonprofits, according to the Madison Community Foundation's nonprofit directory. They include food pantries, animal rescues and shelters, performing arts groups, environmental organizations and more. The local nonprofit sector is the special focus of our November issue of Isthmus. It includes stories on the size of the nonprofit sector and the birth of a new center to support nonprofit leaders; what arts groups are doing to raise money and stay relevant; and how food pantries continue to pivot to meet ever greater need. We also profile five nonprofits you may not have heard of and take a look at the local nonprofit media ecosystem. There is also a new Volunteer guide, presented by Park Bank, for readers looking for places to give back to the community.

New hub to train nonprofit leaders

The Goodman Nonprofit Center, serving the greater Madison area, is expected to begin programming in 2025 with a leadership development training program. Its aim is to help nonprofit organizations build capacity and learn from each other.

by Judith Davidoff

Madison arts nonprofits seek new revenue sources, expand audiences

Madison is fortunate to have so many high-caliber nonprofit arts organizations that help sustain the city’s cultural life. But they need the community’s continuing support in order to fulfill that crucial mission.

by Michael Popke

Times are tight at Madison food pantries

Times are tight at area pantries. Loss of pandemic funds and greater demand make their quest to keep their shelves filled more difficult.

by Linda Falkenstein

Five Madison nonprofits you should know about

There are nonprofits all around us, often stepping in when the public and private sectors fall short. Here is a tiny fraction of some nonprofits you may or may not have heard of, providing services in Dane County today.

Madison is rich in nonprofit media

Public radio and public television — here and across the country — have long operated as a nonprofit, but the model is relatively new for print publications like Isthmus.

by Judith Davidoff