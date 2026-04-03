The way we were

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Dick Wagner, Jim McFarland, Earl Bricker, Ricardo Gonzalez, Kathleen Nichols and Tammy Baldwin at the ‘Gay Liberation’ sculpture at Orton Park in 1989.

Early LGBT leaders Dick Wagner, Jim McFarland, Earl Bricker, Ricardo Gonzalez, Kathleen Nichols and Tammy Baldwin, from left, at the ‘Gay Liberation’ sculpture in Orton Park in 1989. The statue was moved to Christopher Park in New York City in 1992.