The way we were

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David Loeb
Blowing bubbles at the Willy Street Fair in 1982.
Blowing bubbles at the Willy Street Fair in 1982. The fair began in the late 1970s and continues in all its funky glory today.
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Dede Bangs
Monona Terrace under construction in 1995.
Monona Terrace under construction in 1995. First proposed in 1938, it opened as a convention center in 1997.
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Bob Rashid
Stocking shelves at Willy St Coop in 1978.
Stocking shelves at Willy St. Co-op in 1978. Incorporated in 1973, the co-op has three locations today.
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Brent Nicastro
Breakfast at Husnu's in 1988.
Breakfast at Husnu’s in 1988. The longtime Turkish restaurant on State Street closed in 2013.
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Brent Nicastro
Truly Remarkable Loon in 1989.
Truly Remarkable Loon in 1989. The performer retired in 2022 after 47 years.
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Brent Nicastro
Dick Wagner, Jim McFarland, Earl Bricker, Ricardo Gonzalez, Kathleen Nichols and Tammy Baldwin at the ‘Gay Liberation’ sculpture at Orton Park in 1989.
Early LGBT leaders Dick Wagner, Jim McFarland, Earl Bricker, Ricardo Gonzalez, Kathleen Nichols and Tammy Baldwin, from left, at the ‘Gay Liberation’ sculpture in Orton Park in 1989. The statue was moved to Christopher Park in New York City in 1992.
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Glenn Trudel
MATC singers rehearse at the Mitby Theater in 1988.
Madison Area Technical College singers rehearse at the new Mitby Theater in 1988.
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Mary Langenfeld
Hanah Jon Taylor at Slammers in 1994.
Hanah Jon Taylor plays flute at the now-defunct Slammers in 1994. Taylor is the current owner and operator of Café CODA.
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Glenn Trudel
Looking through the theses collection in the basement at the Memorial Union Library in 1997.
Looking through the theses collection in the basement of the Memorial Union Library in 1997.
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Brent Nicastro
Paddle & Portage in 1988.
Paddle and Portage in its ninth year in 1988. The yearly event continued until 2023.
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Glenn Trudel
An undated photo of Broom Street Theater's Joel Gersmann in the 1990s.
An undated photo of Broom Street Theater’s artistic director Joel Gersmann in the 1990s. Gersmann died in 2005.
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Eric Tadsen
Art Fair on the Square in 1995.
Mugs for sale at Art Fair on the Square in 1995.
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Richard Hanson
Joe Heggestad at the Regent Food Market lunch rush in 1988.
Joe Heggestad, longtime owner of the Regent Food Market, stands amazed at the lunch rush in 1988.
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Brent Nicastro
.Steve Marker in the new Smart Studios, Mar. 1987.
Garbage co-founder and guitarist Steve Marker in the new Smart Studios, March 1987.
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Mary Langenfeld
Madison’s garbage and recycling guru George Dreckmann in an undated file photo.
Madison’s garbage and recycling guru George Dreckmann in an undated file photo.
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Brent Nicastro
The Southside Raiders youth football team practices in 1988.
The Southside Raiders youth football team practices in 1988.
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Brent Nicastro
Shoppers look for the right size of melon at Salzman's stand at the downtown Farmer's Market in 1980.
Shoppers look for the right size of melon at Salzman’s stand at the downtown Dane County Farmers’ Market in 1980.
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Glenn Trudel
APT in 1985.
American Players Theatre in 1985. In 1980 the company staged its first production: William Shakespeare’s 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream.'