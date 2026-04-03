The way we were

Memories of Madison’s past from the Isthmus file cabinet

by

Isthmus Cover Stories

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1 of 18

Blowing bubbles at the Willy Street Fair in 1982.

David Loeb

Blowing bubbles at the Willy Street Fair in 1982.

Blowing bubbles at the Willy Street Fair in 1982. The fair began in the late 1970s and continues in all its funky glory today.

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Monona Terrace under construction in 1995.

Dede Bangs

Monona Terrace under construction in 1995.

Monona Terrace under construction in 1995. First proposed in 1938, it opened as a convention center in 1997.

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Stocking shelves at Willy St Coop in 1978.

Bob Rashid

Stocking shelves at Willy St Coop in 1978.

Stocking shelves at Willy St. Co-op in 1978. Incorporated in 1973, the co-op has three locations today.

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4 of 18

Breakfast at Husnu's in 1988.

Brent Nicastro

Breakfast at Husnu's in 1988.

Breakfast at Husnu’s in 1988. The longtime Turkish restaurant on State Street closed in 2013.

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Truly Remarkable Loon in 1989.

Brent Nicastro

Truly Remarkable Loon in 1989.

Truly Remarkable Loon in 1989. The performer retired in 2022 after 47 years.

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Dick Wagner, Jim McFarland, Earl Bricker, Ricardo Gonzalez, Kathleen Nichols and Tammy Baldwin at the ‘Gay Liberation’ sculpture at Orton Park in 1989.

Brent Nicastro

Dick Wagner, Jim McFarland, Earl Bricker, Ricardo Gonzalez, Kathleen Nichols and Tammy Baldwin at the ‘Gay Liberation’ sculpture at Orton Park in 1989.

Early LGBT leaders Dick Wagner, Jim McFarland, Earl Bricker, Ricardo Gonzalez, Kathleen Nichols and Tammy Baldwin, from left, at the ‘Gay Liberation’ sculpture in Orton Park in 1989. The statue was moved to Christopher Park in New York City in 1992.

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MATC singers rehearse at the Mitby Theater in 1988.

Glenn Trudel

MATC singers rehearse at the Mitby Theater in 1988.

Madison Area Technical College singers rehearse at the new Mitby Theater in 1988.

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Hanah Jon Taylor at Slammers in 1994.

Mary Langenfeld

Hanah Jon Taylor at Slammers in 1994.

Hanah Jon Taylor plays flute at the now-defunct Slammers in 1994. Taylor is the current owner and operator of Café CODA.

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Looking through the theses collection in the basement at the Memorial Union Library in 1997.

Glenn Trudel

Looking through the theses collection in the basement at the Memorial Union Library in 1997.

Looking through the theses collection in the basement of the Memorial Union Library in 1997.

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Paddle &amp; Portage in 1988.

Brent Nicastro

Paddle & Portage in 1988.

Paddle and Portage in its ninth year in 1988. The yearly event continued until 2023.

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An undated photo of Broom Street Theater's Joel Gersmann in the 1990s.

Glenn Trudel

An undated photo of Broom Street Theater's Joel Gersmann in the 1990s.

An undated photo of Broom Street Theater’s artistic director Joel Gersmann in the 1990s. Gersmann died in 2005.

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Art Fair on the Square in 1995.

Eric Tadsen

Art Fair on the Square in 1995.

Mugs for sale at Art Fair on the Square in 1995.

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Joe Heggestad at the Regent Food Market lunch rush in 1988.

Richard Hanson

Joe Heggestad at the Regent Food Market lunch rush in 1988.

Joe Heggestad, longtime owner of the Regent Food Market, stands amazed at the lunch rush in 1988.

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.Steve Marker in the new Smart Studios, Mar. 1987.

Brent Nicastro

.Steve Marker in the new Smart Studios, Mar. 1987.

Garbage co-founder and guitarist Steve Marker in the new Smart Studios, March 1987.

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Madison’s garbage and recycling guru George Dreckmann in an undated file photo.

Mary Langenfeld

Madison’s garbage and recycling guru George Dreckmann in an undated file photo.

Madison’s garbage and recycling guru George Dreckmann in an undated file photo.

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The Southside Raiders youth football team practices in 1988.

Brent Nicastro

The Southside Raiders youth football team practices in 1988.

The Southside Raiders youth football team practices in 1988.

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Shoppers look for the right size of melon at Salzman's stand at the downtown Farmer's Market in 1980.

Brent Nicastro

Shoppers look for the right size of melon at Salzman's stand at the downtown Farmer's Market in 1980.

Shoppers look for the right size of melon at Salzman’s stand at the downtown Dane County Farmers’ Market in 1980.

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APT in 1985.

Glenn Trudel

APT in 1985.

American Players Theatre in 1985. In 1980 the company staged its first production: William Shakespeare’s 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream.'