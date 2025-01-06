Winter Wellness 2025

× Expand Courtney Dicmas The Winter Wellness logo and an illustration of a woman doing yoga with her dog.

When we flip over the calendar to Jan. 1 of a new year, our inclination is to seize the opportunity as a blank page, a new start. New year’s resolutions are our formalized vows to improve, physically or mentally, or both. Interest in “Dry January,” in which participants give up alcohol to clear the head and lose some weight, is increasing every year. This year in our “Winter Wellness” package, we look at ways to improve our mindsets and get our bodies moving. And it’s okay to, in the words of Madison trainer Annie Forest, “start as easily as humanly possible.”

Annie Forest is building a fitness business around vulnerability and community

It's all about stacking successes at this gym that gives people a sense of safety and ease.

By Jason Joyce

Be Well MSN tries to connect providers and community centers

Coming up with a sustainable model for wellness practitioners providing services in neighborhood centers has proven rewarding but challenging for Be Well MSN. What’s next?

By Linda Falkenstein

A retreat where nature is the guide

“The throughline of all these retreats is quiet, time with the land, and time with oneself,” says Pam Shellberg of Holy Wisdom. The first retreat, Winter Rest, on Jan. 10-11, is full, but looking forward there’s three more.

By Rebecca Jamieson

Vibing with winter

The activity doesn’t really matter. Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, ice skating, sledding, birdwatching, whatever — if it gets you off the couch and outside, that’s the ticket.

By Darren Bush

It’s cold. Where can I exercise my dog and stay warm?

Where can I walk my dog inside? Is there playtime? We gather some options.

By Linda Falkenstein

If you hate swimming in a cold pool, here are some warm water options

Where can I swim in a warm pool? Are there lap lanes?

By Linda Falkenstein

The Vibrant Veg makes fresh, locally sourced, vegan and gluten-free meals to take home

Bistro to-go! When you want to eat healthy but are too busy to cook, local meal services are a place to turn. They focus on good food and convenience.

By Linda Falkenstein