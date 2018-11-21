What do greyhounds and Mayor Paul Soglin have in common?

They both love running!

What’s the difference between a dog park and the GOP-controlled state Legislature?

You don’t have to pay-to-play at the dog park!

How do you know you’re receiving a phone call from your dog?

Collar ID!

What’s the difference between Assembly Democrats and a pack of yippy ankle-biters?

Nothing – they both spend all day chasing their tails and barking a lot!

What breed of dog is President Donald Trump considering for the White House?

A secure-the-border collie!

But he may be full of shih tzu.

If dogs could vote, who would they have elected governor of Wisconsin?

State Rep. Peter Bark-a (D-Kenosha)!

If U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin had a dog, what would its favorite band be?

Bone Iver!

Why does Gov. Scott Walker like weiner dogs?

Because they also come up a little short!

What’s the favorite brewpub of Madison dogs?

Great Dane!

Gay bar?

Woof’s!