What do greyhounds and Mayor Paul Soglin have in common?
They both love running!
What’s the difference between a dog park and the GOP-controlled state Legislature?
You don’t have to pay-to-play at the dog park!
How do you know you’re receiving a phone call from your dog?
Collar ID!
What’s the difference between Assembly Democrats and a pack of yippy ankle-biters?
Nothing – they both spend all day chasing their tails and barking a lot!
What breed of dog is President Donald Trump considering for the White House?
A secure-the-border collie!
But he may be full of shih tzu.
If dogs could vote, who would they have elected governor of Wisconsin?
State Rep. Peter Bark-a (D-Kenosha)!
If U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin had a dog, what would its favorite band be?
Bone Iver!
Why does Gov. Scott Walker like weiner dogs?
Because they also come up a little short!
What’s the favorite brewpub of Madison dogs?
Great Dane!
Gay bar?
Woof’s!