Behind the Cover: September 2023

Each month art director Tommy Washbush designs the Isthmus print issue and directs the cover art. About once a year he illustrates the cover himself. On those occasions, he says, “I like to take the opportunity to do my favorite things with it — doing something fun and unconventional with the nameplate, building a foreground, middle ground and background and creating a lot of interplay between the elements.”

× Expand Rough drafts and alternate cover options. Rough drafts and alternate cover options.

For September’s Fall Arts Preview cover, he took a cue from our SummerTimes issue, drawing inspiration from cover artist Hannah Jilk’s use of hand lettering. “Red, yellow and orange leaves are a pretty cliche theme for a fall cover,” he says, “but the idea of the dancing leaves swaying through the wind just fits with the theme of the special section.”

