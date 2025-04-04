Behind the Isthmus cover: April 2025

× Expand Kenton Fowler Kenton Fowler's April cover photo.

Kenton Fowler says he “wears many hats” in his Madison neighborhood, including dog walker. Willa, the magnificent pup who receives star billing in his photograph for this month’s Isthmus cover, is one of his daily charges. And that yellow house? It belongs to a former classmate of Kenton’s from West High School. Willa lives right across the street.

If you get up and out early, chances are you have come across Kenton, camera in hand, taking shots of our wildlife and lakes. “I like the morning for shooting, kinda sets the tone for the day and my brain is fresh and hasn’t started talking back to me yet,” he says.

He says taking photos is “just a fun hobby” that gets him out to see things. “Photography is a time that I try and take for myself each and every day as a way to relax and enjoy our beautiful, little neighborhood around Monona Bay.”

He shoots with both an iPhone and Canon. His photos are favorites on Instagram, where he has many admirers and more than 14,000 followers.