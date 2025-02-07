Behind the Isthmus Cover: February 2025

× Expand Julianne Griepp Julianne Griepp's Valentine's Day-themed February cover.

Valentine’s Day is one of the favorite holidays of Julianne Griepp, so the timing of her Isthmus cover illustration was fortuitous.

“I love cutesy things and hearts and kittens and bows so I wanted to include all those things in this cover,” says Julianne, a Madison-based freelance designer and illustrator. She did replace kittens with “some cute badgers” for the obvious local connection.

She also was inspired by “browsing through images of old Valentine’s Day cards online.”

× Expand Julianne Griepp Alternate cover concepts from Julianne Griepp. Alternate ideas from Julianne include an arcade bar date night, and a moody collection of winter sights from around Madison.

“Julianne is the kind of artist who can draw pretty much anything, which can make it really difficult to choose a direction,” says Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush. “She created a thoughtful collage of winter scenes, and an arcade date night in front of a Paperboy arcade cabinet (a game in which you deliver newspapers), which I thought was pretty clever. I would’ve been happy to go with any of these, but the vintage Valentine’s Day badger concept was the most readable from a distance, and the most adorable.”

Julianne is a graduate of Laguna College of Art & Design in Laguna Beach, California. See more of her work at juliannegriepp.com.