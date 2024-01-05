Behind the Isthmus Cover: January 2024

It’s always good to get recommendations from people you trust. Emily Maryniak was highly recommended to art director Tommy Washbush by Christina King, who he worked with on the Wisconsin Film Fest guide, and Emily did not disappoint.

“Emily is a skilled multidisciplinary artist, so I knew she would be ideal to tackle our first ever WinterTimes issue, which included a bunch of smaller illustrations, hand lettering and design work,” says Tommy.

From a practical level, January is a tough issue to work on because the deadlines fall on some big holidays. On top of that Emily got COVID last month. “But she still persevered and put together a charming, cohesive package for us, including a skiing trail map,” says Tommy.

× Expand Drafts from Emily Maryniak. Emily Maryniak experimented a lot before creating the final design of Isthmus' WinterTimes cover.

After receiving a degree in fine arts from the University of Missouri, Emily taught preschool for many years. Then she went back to school for graphic design at Madison College. Her cover illustration for our WinterTimes issue playfully sums up cold-weather activities, inside and out.

“My goal for the cover illustration was to evoke feelings of joyfulness, possibility and community in the new year,” she says. She began with a sketch and then used Illustrator in Adobe to explore different shapes. “Then I added texture and some hand-drawn elements in Procreate and Photoshop,” she adds.

See more of Emily’s work at emilymaryniak.com and @emilymprints on Instagram.