Behind the Isthmus Cover: January 2026

× Expand Amber Marz Amber Marz's puzzle-themed front page illustration.

Art director Tommy Washbush has followed the work of artist Amber Marz for years and gauged her interest in illustrating an Isthmus cover as far back as 2021. He recently ran into her at Imaginary Factory’s studio night, and this time the offer clicked.

Tommy says Amber’s two initial ideas were an arts and crafts night with friends, and a scene juxtaposing a cold exterior with a warm interior window scene. “After a couple iterations, those two ideas eventually merged into a community-oriented hangout with a puzzle showing a frigid Madison scene,” says Tommy. “She used this as an opportunity to revisit one of Madison’s most fun traditions — the faux submerged Statue of Liberty at Lake Mendota which started as a prank in 1979.”

× Expand Amber Marz Amber Marz's first draft of sketches for her January 2026 cover Amber's first two concepts were based around staying warm and indoors this winter; one centered on community arts and crafts, and the other contrasted a warm interior with the cold outside.

Amber herself likes to spend cozy winter time inside with close friends and has recently discovered jigsaw puzzles, even trying out a speed puzzling contest. “My friends are my family, and time spent with them refuels me and brightens up the long dark winter days,” she says.

Amber works as a library assistant and a barista while making art, specifically stained glass pieces, under the umbrella of her business, Aches and Panes. See more of her work on Instagram@ambermarzart and @aches_and_panes.