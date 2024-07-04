Behind the Isthmus cover: July 2024

× Expand Chase A.

There was some serendipity around the choice of our cover artist for July. Art director Tommy Washbush met Chase A. at Madison College’s graphic design program’s most recent portfolio show and the artist was very much on his radar for a future cover. Coincidentally, Kay Reynolds, an Isthmus cover artist from last year, recommended Chase to him out of the blue. So Tommy says he went ahead and offered Chase July’s cover illustration.

“They immediately responded with three gorgeous sketches, including a moody view of students sitting on the dock, which was the concept we ultimately went with," says Tommy.

× Expand Chase A. Chase's initial three sketches.

Chase grew up sailing a Sunfish around Lake Huron and going to the Memorial Union for Lakeside Cinema. “I wanted to capture the warm feeling of enjoying a summer night with friends,” Chase says of their cover illustration. “Enjoying the good company and a gorgeous view.” See more of Chase’s work at chase-illustrated.com and on Instagram at @fruitygrandpa.