Behind the Isthmus cover: July 2025

× Expand Oberon Jagodinski's July 2025 Isthmus cover photograph.

Madison’s long, narrow isthmus makes it an attractive city for drone photography; by providing a bird's-eye view of the city’s always-tempting skyline, drones provide an opportunity to see a unique angle on something you’ve seen a hundred times.

Drone photography used to be an expensive, niche speciality. But it has become more accessible as the technology has developed. Oberon Jagodinski, aka Ovjphotography, who got his first drone about four years ago, is a recent convert. But he’s quickly become one of Madison’s most prolific drone photographers.

Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush thought to tap Oberon for a cover photograph after seeing a time lapse video he created of the June 14 “No Kings” protest along State Street.

The photographer’s July cover shot is of the Fools’ Flotilla, “a local tradition that screams summer,” says Tommy.

× Expand Ovjphotography Alternate photo possibilities for the July 2025 Isthmus cover from Oberon Jagodinski. Isthmus considered some other photos from Jagodinski, including an alternate view of the Fools' Flotilla, and a drone shot of the 'Wisconsin' statue atop the Capitol.

The Flotilla, held this year on June 15, features dozens of boats with costumed riders floating down the Yahara River and heading to the Marquette Waterfront Festival. Adds Tommy: “A top-down view of that event showing the sheer density of participants made a striking shot.”

Oberon credits a close friend with introducing him to drones. He started with a “budget-friendly one,” and “instantly fell in love with the unique aerial perspectives it offered,” he says.

It wasn’t long before he bought a better drone and began sharing his work on social media, soon turning his passion into a full-time business.

See more of Oberon’s work on his website at ovj.photography.