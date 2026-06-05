Behind the Isthmus cover: June 2026

× Expand Ethan Krause Ethan Krause's June 2026 SummerTimes cover illustration.

Some have fond memories of family road trips; some don’t. Count Ethan Krause in the former group.

“The destination is often less exciting than the weird pitstops and side quests, eating junk food and listening to playlists on the way,” says Krause, whose summer road trips with his wife and children inspired his illustration for this month’s cover for our annual SummerTimes issue.

Ethan, an illustrator and cartoonist, is based in Milwaukee. His artwork borrows from vintage comics and design, especially from the mid-20th century. Carl Barks, Crockett Johnson, Charles Schulz and Tove Jansson are a few of his favorite artists.

He teaches illustration and printmaking at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, has been self-publishing books and zines for almost 20 years, and writes and draws all-ages comics about fairies, gnomes and cereal box mascots. See more of his work on Instagram @februaryness.

× Expand Ethan Krause Ethan Krause's June 2026 rough drafts. Ethan Krause quickly settled on a road trip theme to pair with the issue's focus on visiting out-of-way places.

“Ethan showed up on my radar in an uncommon way for 2026 — via physical mail,” says Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush. “He sent me a quaint ‘50s-style little comic called All the Best Careers, featuring 26 illustrations of people with different jobs. I loved his vibe, and tapped him for this year’s SummerTimes cover. He gave us a couple different directions, and ended up settling on a throwback road trip theme, which fits both this year’s coverage and his aesthetic.”