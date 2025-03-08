Behind the Isthmus cover: March 2025

Art director Tommy Washbush took a step back for this month’s cover illustration by graphic designer Lauden Nute.

“We can often be a bit too literal with our covers, which limits the type of artists we can work with,” he says. “Lauden is a more abstract, lowbrow artist who specializes in weirdness and texture, so my motto for this cover was to get out of the way and ‘let him cook.’ The Wisconsin Film Fest is known for weird indie art as well, so our March issue, which includes the WFF guide, felt like a great fit for something experimental.”

Lauden, a Madison-based illustrator, graphic designer and photographer, is a graduate of Madison College.

× Expand Lauden Nute Alternate rough drafts from Lauden Nute. Lauden tried some other film-inspired experiments before landing on the 3-D glasses concept.

He says the inspiration for his cover illustration came from going to the Wisconsin Film Festival in his early 20s and getting the chance to see some “pretty out-there lowbrow movies.” He adds, “A lot of my influence comes from things like B-horror and Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, so you grind that all up and it looks like this.”

You can see more of his work at laudennute.com or on Instagram at @americantrashcorp or @lauden.nute.