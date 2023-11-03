Behind the Isthmus cover: November 2023

× Expand Camille Davis Isthmus cover November 2023

Camille Davis grew up in Wyoming, spending her free time hiking and painting what she saw: plants, sky, bones. She studied fine art before moving to Madison where she enrolled in the graphic design program at Madison College. Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush met Camille at one of the portfolio shows hosted by the program.

She joined the creative team at Cricket Design Works in 2022, where she gets to work on a variety of projects that blend her expertise as a painter with her skills as a digital graphic designer.

Camille says she has become “mildly obsessed with birds,” and you might find her “regularly stooped over a fallen feather to examine the delicate structure” for color and detail. Birds, not surprisingly then, are the focus of her Isthmus cover illustration.

“This unusual flock of migrating birds encourages us to rethink the notion that birds of a feather must flock together,” she writes. “Though the local iconic flamingo making an appearance is not far-fetched — one was recently spotted in the area!”

You can see more of Camille’s designs on Instagram at @camilledavis.design.