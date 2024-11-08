Behind the Isthmus cover: November 2024

Elena Delzer drew on personal experience when coming up with her cover illustration for the November issue of Isthmus, our inaugural special issue on area nonprofits. “I was inspired by my experience volunteering at a food pantry and the camaraderie that occurred while helping there,” she says.

A recent graduate of Taylor University, with a bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration, Elena recently reached out to Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush. “Elena emailed me out of the blue looking for work and I was eager to assign her something,” says Tommy.

“She’s super talented and motivated and works really fast,” says Tommy. “Her line work is confident and relaxed, and she can draw people and complete scenes really well."

Elena Delzer Elena's early drafts show a shift from a food pantry-themed idea to a more general nonprofit theme.

The Verona native works as a graphic designer and freelance illustrator. She recently illustrated the book Always and Forever by Donna Downs.

She created her illustration fully on Procreate, a digital art app, which is how she often illustrates. See more of her work on Instagram at delzer.illustration or her website, elenadelzer.com.