Behind the Isthmus Cover: November 2025

× Expand Ric Stultz Ric Stultz's bird-themed November 2025 Isthmus cover.

Most of our cover artists produce their illustrations digitally, usually on an iPad. This month’s artist used paint and canvas. What you see on the cover is a scan of Ric Stultz’ painting.

Ric is a Milwaukee-based artist and illustrator. His work has been commissioned by dozens of companies, including Nike, MTV and YouTube and his paintings have been exhibited extensively both domestically and abroad. For the last 10 years he’s taught illustration at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.

Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush was first contacted by Ric on Instagram. “Ric sent me a message out of the blue, and I was instantly impressed with his body of work. A lot of his stuff is edgy, experimental or technological, which isn’t quite our vibe, but he also has a collection of bird paintings, usually on vintage paper or old maps, which suited our style,” says Tommy.

Ric says he’s been painting birds for more than 20 years and always uses a combination of acrylic gouache and India ink. “The form of a bird is always fun to work with, they are decorative creatures by nature, easily made more so through stylization," he says.

× Expand Ric Stultz Rough drafts from Ric Stultz's November cover illustration. Ric provided some options that incorporated 'The Nonprofit Issue' type within the illustration, before the decision was made to keep them separate.

The chickadee in the cowboy hat is a recurring character of his. He even has a name: “Mr Chickadee.”

Last year’s inaugural Nonprofit Issue featured a cover illustration that was squarely themed around people volunteering, but Tommy wanted this year’s cover illustration to be more open and allow the illustrator freedom to do what excites him and shows off his skills. “The final result was a charming, bright cover design that let Ric’s talent shine.”