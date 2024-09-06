Behind the Isthmus Cover - September 2024

× Expand Andrea Fellenz

Andrea Fellenz’s passion for hand lettering drove the design for the the fall arts preview cover

Isthmus art director Tommy Washbush is a big fan of hand lettering. Especially for special issues, like September’s fall arts preview.

“Special issues with large connected sections like our WinterTimes and SummerTimes issues are great opportunities to infuse branding and custom lettering, so artists who specialize in those areas always come to mind when it comes to the cover design,” says Tommy. “I dabble in hand lettering myself, having created the look of last year’s fall arts preview, but this year I wanted to get a real pro. Andrea Fellenz is incredibly precise and skilled, and created a crisp, clean look which made my job easier when it came to designing the rest of the issue.”

× Expand Andrea Fellenz Rough drafts from Andrea Fellenz for our Fall Arts Preview cover. Some early alternate options for the fall arts preview cover.

Andrea graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a degree in graphic design. She says she started hand lettering as a way to combine her passion for words, illustration and design.

A lover also of nature and the outdoors, Andrea’s work often includes floral elements and leaves.

She started the illustration for the fall arts preview with pencil and paper, as she does with every project, because it allows her to “quickly come up with a variety of ideas without getting too obsessed with the details,” she says. She finalized the best thumbnail sketches in Procreate where she finessed the details and colors and then created the final piece in Adobe Illustrator.

See more of her work at andreafellenz.com or on Instagram @andrea.fellenz.