‘It doesn’t have to be this way’

× Expand Angela Major / WPR Megan Diaz-Ricks Financial stress weighed heavily on Megan Diaz-Ricks during the time she took off from work after her son was born.

Chanel Clark returned to work six weeks and one day after delivering her son Thane in 2013. The Madison child care provider had coached countless parents on such transitions yet struggled to navigate her own journey as a new working parent.

“It was way too soon. I was not ready for it at all, not even a little — and I knew what to expect,” Clark says.

Repeated sobbing marked her first day back at work at Little Chicks Learning Academy — a highly rated, nationally accredited day care that she couldn’t afford for her own child. She instead dropped Thane off at an unregulated in-home center that charged $150 per week.

Although Thane is now a healthy 9-year-old and the family cultivated and maintains a deep, supportive relationship with his first in-home provider, Clark wished early on that she could enroll him at Little Chicks, where she made $12 an hour before gradually rising to executive director.

“That’s a tough nugget to swallow,” she says. “Like I’m good enough to teach this and to offer this, but I can’t actually give it to my own kid.”

Despite not feeling ready, Clark had no choice but to return to work. She wasn’t paid while on leave, and her husband took off just one unpaid week of work. They burned through savings and leaned on credit cards during Clark’s leave.

Such are the excruciating choices new parents face across Wisconsin and the country — affecting career prospects, financial stability, mental health and infant development.

Parents of kids of all ages struggle to afford child care due to the broken economics of a heavily regulated industry that pays workers less than $27,000 a year yet still charges high rates to cover costs. But the earliest weeks of parenting are especially crucial. Day care for infants is toughest to find, forcing parents to forfeit their paychecks or miss out on valuable postpartum recovery and bonding.

Many parents — most often mothers — stay home those first several weeks, risking harm to their careers. Like so many challenges, lower-income workers face the most stress, particularly women of color. And child care obstacles are crimping the workforce as employers struggle to attract workers.

Expanding paid leave benefits could ease parental pain, improve the health of infants, and benefit employers, a growing body of research shows.

Nearly 30 percent of working women pause paid work when they have a child, according to research by Kelly Jones, an assistant professor of economics at American University, and doctoral candidate Britni Wilcher. Paid leave programs in California and New Jersey increased the labor participation rate for up to five years following a birth.

“Even if women are leaving with the intention of it being temporary, many times it actually ends up being much longer term than they expected,” Jones says.

Despite broad public support, the United States is the only country among 41 European Union and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development nations that fails to guarantee paid parental leave. Access is slowly growing, but just one in four American workers had the benefit in 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Fewer women in workforce

The share of American women working for pay has dipped since peaking at 60 percent in 1999 — it now hovers around 56 percent, according to the statistics bureau.

More working women mean more economic growth, says Betsey Stevenson, a University of Michigan professor of economics and public policy. But the COVID-19 pandemic worsened challenges that predated the public health crisis.

“They highlight our failure to adapt child care, workplace flexibility, and workplace parental leave policies to meet the needs of a workforce in which women held half of the jobs prior to the pandemic,” Stevenson testified to Congress’ Joint Economic Committee in October.

The child care crunch hits new parents particularly hard, because few day care centers accept infants younger than 6 weeks. Infant care is staggeringly expensive. Wisconsin ranks 20th nationally for most expensive infant care, with an average annual cost of nearly $12,600, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Offering six, eight or 12 weeks of leave following a birth may seem small, Jones says, but the implications “can reverberate throughout the rest of her working life.”

Without it, women are more likely to leave the workforce for longer periods after giving birth, Jones found, losing wages and future earnings.

Career left behind

Amy’s life might have looked different had she taken more time off after delivering premature twin boys in August 2020. She worked as a Madison-based behavior analyst for kids with autism. She requested that her last name be withheld to protect her family’s privacy and avoid drawing attention to her former employer.

Although generally healthy, each of the twins weighed less than 4 pounds at birth and couldn’t breathe or eat on their own. Amy had up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave through the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. That meant paying her company while away to keep health insurance, which required monthly contributions. A relatively new employee, she didn’t qualify for their short-term disability plan.

Amy took just three weeks of leave, returning to remote work even before the twins finished a 45-day stint in the neonatal intensive care unit. She constantly checked her work email alongside the twins, saving the rest of her unpaid leave for when the hospital sent them home.

“It just felt like I had to push past any physical or mental pain and just field it because that’s what I had to do,” she says.

The twins are now thriving at 17 months old. But Amy laments missing out on crucial moments while working.

The result: Just before last Christmas, Amy quit her job in a field that’s short of workers. She’s now staying home with her sons and nannying another child for extra income. The family will roughly break even by avoiding child care costs.

“It’s been a really big decision, because I’ve worked really hard,” she said. “I have a master’s degree and passed the board exams.”

× Expand Researcher Kelly Jones Researcher Kelly Jones studies the impact of paid leave.

Paid leave’s health benefits

Paid leave policies deliver additional benefits to public health — including strengthening early child-parent bonds, research shows.

That bond reduces infant mortality, improves brain development, and increases timely vaccinations. It also lowers the chances of postpartum depression and anxiety among parents.

Choosing day care doesn’t inherently harm a baby, but stress — whether related to the separation or worries about the quality or cost of care — can hinder their development, says Julie Poehlmann-Tynan, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of human development and family studies.

Waunakee cosmetologist Leah Cummings says she constantly worried about finances while on unpaid leave after delivering each of her three daughters, sometimes scouring the house for loose change.

“It definitely causes some level of depression,” she says. “It’s draining and exhausting and it takes away the joy and the happiest time of your life.”

That was the case for Megan Diaz-Ricks, who returned to work heartbroken eight weeks after delivering her second son last August.

As an executive at the Madison-based nonprofit Common Wealth Development, Diaz-Ricks lacked paid family leave benefits. Under different circumstances, she could have tapped paid sick and vacation days, but she burned through most of those while grieving her mother’s death in 2019.

She took six weeks off at two-thirds of her pay under a short-term disability plan she paid into and was not paid during her final two weeks away.

“It was really hard for me to feel the stress of the financial weight of ‘How are we going to pay our bills?’” she says. “And also, how am I going to spend as much time with my son as possible?”

Inaction on popular policy

In Congress, the House-approved version of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act would mandate and fund four weeks of paid family leave. It would apply to nearly every U.S. worker, including the self-employed.

But the bill — which would also cap child care costs for working families, among many other provisions unrelated to parenting — has been declared dead in the Senate after clearing the House in November. The inaction persists despite the popularity of paid family leave. Some 84 percent of Americans backed such a mandate in 2019, according to a CNBC survey.

Wisconsin legislation has gained less traction.

In 2019, Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mount Horeb, and Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, introduced bills to establish a paid family and medical leave insurance program for Wisconsinites. Employees who opt in could contribute to a trust fund and draw untaxed funds during leave.

Neither bill received a hearing in the GOP-controlled committees that received them.

“Wisconsinites and Americans all over are realizing the impossible situation we’ve been put in prior to the pandemic — and even more so during the pandemic,” says Sara Finger, executive director of the Wisconsin Alliance for Women’s Health, who helped draft the bills. “We can no longer treat these issues as partisan.”

Employers see benefit

And when employers pay for family leave? It can yield benefits. California made paid leave available to workers through a payroll deduction beginning in 2004. In a 2010 survey, 87 percent of businesses reported no increased costs, and 9 percent reported cost savings through reduced turnover.

A 2016 study of Rhode Island’s similar program “found little evidence of significant impacts of the law on employers.”

Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., says Wisconsin’s workplaces increasingly find paid leave a sound investment, improving productivity and loyalty.

“Employers who are making smart moves to support their families — whether it’s offering on-site child care, or child care benefits or paid leave — those employers are saying to me, ‘Missy, I wish we had done this sooner,’” she says.

Leah De Gabriel, a mother of two, says that the addition of a paid parental leave policy at Hy Cite Enterprises solidified her commitment to work for the Madison household products manufacturer: “It was one of the things that I knew made me want to stay at the company, just knowing that it was one of the benefits.”

Finger says workers should expect employers and government to accommodate families.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” she says. “We are such an outlier in the world. And if the pandemic again hasn’t elevated this issue to a level of absolute priority, I don’t know what will.”

This story, a collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and WPR, was edited by Wisconsin Watch Deputy Managing Editor Jim Malewitz.