“Driver’s licenses for all”

× Expand Kori Feener An estimated 10,000 people marched around the state Capitol on May 1, demanding driver's licenses and in-state tuition for Wisconsin's undocumented residents.

For Israel Belasco, just driving to work can be a terrifying experience. Without a proper license, every time he gets behind the wheel of a car, he worries he might get pulled over — which could trigger a process that could lead to his deportation and break up his family.

So Belasco, his wife and two children joined thousands at the state Capitol on May 1 in a day-long strike to pressure the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal, which would restore driver’s licenses to non-citizens.

Evers’ $83 million biennial budget, released in early March, would also provide in-state tuition to undocumented students who graduate from Wisconsin high schools.

“We are working people, we work double jobs, maybe 60-80 hours a week,” says Belasco, who works at Madison restaurants. “At the same time we pay taxes. We just need to work to support our family. We want licenses to drive, to go to work to take the kids to school.”

He says he has paid many thousands of dollars after being pulled over “for no reason” and ticketed for driving without a license. “We just need a license, so we can drive carefully, get insurance. We don’t need anything else. Just let me drive so I can support my family. That’s all.”

Organized by Voces de la Frontera, a statewide immigrant-rights group, the rally and daylong strike drew thousands of immigrants from at least 19 cities in Wisconsin. Starting at 11 a.m., students, families and workers gathered inside and outside the Capitol, chanting “si se puede,” and “I believe that we will win.”

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, says that the group organized 50 buses of participants. She estimated the crowd at 10,000 people.

“We know of 178 businesses that closed, students participating in large numbers, taking the day off to stand together to call on Republican leadership to support driver’s licenses in the state budget,” says Neumann-Ortiz. “I think that’s a very powerful statement. It’s not just folks from cities. We also had representation from people in agriculture, dairy workers and dairy farmers who came with us today. We know that this is something that has broad grassroots support, and that’s really what we’re kicking off today, that need to deepen and strengthen that statewide so we can put the pressure necessary on Republican leadership to bring about a bipartisan solution. We know at the grassroots level there is bipartisan support.”

With heavy hitters like the Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Wisconsin Farmers Union behind the proposal, Neumann-Ortiz sees hope of bridging Wisconsin’s deep partisan divide. She estimates that nearly 80 percent of Wisconsin’s dairy workers are undocumented immigrants. “Farmers are feeling the squeeze right now. A lot of people are afraid to drive, because that driving infraction could lead to deportation and the break up of their families. So they are driving as little as possible. And it’s actually hurting an industry that already suffers from a lack of workers. One in 10 jobs depends on the dairy industry. It really is a tenuous situation.”

Paulina Romo, a 17-year-old Milwaukee high school student, marched with classmates. “I am supporting my parents,” says Romo. “They are undocumented, and they don’t have driver’s licenses. And I am also supporting my sister because she doesn’t have a driver’s license and she wants to go to college.”

Voces de la Frontera also supports Evers’ proposal to bring back in-state tuition for undocumented Wisconsin high school graduates, who now pay the same rates as foreign students. Neumann-Ortiz calls it a “common-sense policy” that would allow immigrant youth to continue their education. “They are from here, and they want to stay here and give back. They are some of the most driven students who really want to give back.”

Others say the action is about fighting for dignity. “We are working and we don’t want to remain anonymous and in the shadows,” says Andres, an immigrant from Mexico who declined to give a last name. “We want to be out, we want to participate openly in politics. Just to be present in everyday life in Madison. That’s why this is important. We want to be part of the community, that’s all we want.”