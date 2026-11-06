2-1 count on constitutional referendums

× Expand Chali Pittman The Wisconsin State Constitution on display in the state Capitol, 2026. A plaque of the the Wisconsin Constitution is displayed on the second floor of the state Capitol.

The Nov. 3 election was Emily Calbaum’s second election in Wisconsin since she returned to Madison from California, where she frequently saw proposition questions on the ballot.

She says she did her research before going to vote at East High School and found the process fairly straightforward. The ballot’s three constitutional referendums, though, left her confused. “I felt like they were maybe intentionally misleading in how they worded [the questions],” she said, adding “I’m just not used to it, I guess.”

Voters on Tuesday approved two of three constitutional referendums, one that reins in the governor’s partial veto pen (50.7%) and one that prohibits “discrimination” and “preferential treatment” in state government (56.4%). A third measure that would restrict the emergency powers of public health officials was defeated by 52% of voters.

Constitutional amendments have appeared more often on Wisconsin ballots in recent years: since 2023, voters have faced 11 such amendments, including the three on the November ballot. Republican lawmakers have put forward amendments — which cannot be vetoed — instead of standard bills. Constitutional measures are passed by the state Legislature in two consecutive legislative sessions and must be approved by a majority of the electorate.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative legal firm, advocated for all three amendments. Rick Esenberg, executive director of the group, says in an interview Tuesday that the amendment prohibiting special treatment passed because “people should be treated as individuals and not members of groups.” Esenberg says voters “don’t buy” the narrative that programs supporting DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — reduce discrimination.

Nick Ramos, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a nonprofit that advocates for democratic reforms and opposed the amendments, disagrees.

“It’s easy to look at this constitutional amendment and read it and be like, 'Oh yeah I’m against discrimination,' and vote yes,” Ramos says. “The thing is, it’s worded so confusingly.” He believes programs that improve equity ensure all individuals have equal access to opportunities.

Michael O’Neill, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering at UW-Madison, spoke with Isthmus after voting on Tuesday. He says he learned about the referendums the day of the election in conversation with friends.

“The wording that they use is so confusing, in my opinion," he says, adding that it was tough to figure out what he would be supporting if he voted “yes” or “no.”

Debra Cronmiller is the executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, which urged voters to vote “no” on all three questions. She says misleading phrasing likely led voters to support amendments that will reduce equity.

“People are not for policies that take away services or opportunities to even the playing field,” Cronmiller says.

The second question to pass, which restricts the governor from using partial veto powers for “creating or increasing” taxes or fees, was prompted in part by a move from Evers to guarantee per-pupil funding increases for the next 400 years in the 2023 budget.

In doing so, Evers used his authority to strike the 20 and a hyphen from the phrase "2024-25,” extending the expiration of funding increases to the year “2425.” While challenged in court, the state Supreme Court upheld the veto in a 4-3 decision in 2025.

“If we asked somebody, ‘Do you think that the governor ought to be able to make laws by taking the text passed by the Legislature and playing a game of Scrabble with it,' most people would say, ‘No, that’s crazy!’” says Esenberg.

But Wisconsin’s governor has long maintained the broadest veto powers in the nation since 1930, when voters first approved the partial veto, according to research from the State Democracy Research Initiative.

Other constitutional amendments have been approved that chipped away at the power of the partial veto — first against the so-called “Vanna White veto” used by Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson in 1987, and again against the “Frankenstein veto” used by Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle in 2005.

Cronmiller suggests that “voters in general don’t want to be taxed,” noting that voters may have approved the amendment because it banned, in part, “the creation or raising of any tax or fee.” “It’s more complicated than that,” she adds, “but it could contribute.”

Esenberg is not surprised the partial veto amendment passed. He says the statute produced weak, haphazard policies.

Cronmiller says the partial veto is an important tool to help pass legislation in divided governments. “I’m hopeful that what we saw [Nov. 3] is a mandate to this current Legislature to represent the people,” she said, referring to victories in the Legislature and governor’s race. With a unified Democratic government, “there will be no need to use the veto pen,” she adds.

Cronmiller says the one amendment that failed — which would have banned the closure of religious institutions during emergency declarations — was easier to understand. She also says faith leaders communicated issues with the amendment to parishioners.

“We had a lot of faith leaders who were vocal with their own congregation, saying we don’t necessarily want to make these decisions — these are public health decisions,” Cronmiller says.

Esenberg says the amendment struggled because it was “partisan-coded” — associated with the Republican Party during a Democrat-favored election cycle.

Ramos says the Legislature is giving voters “a rough deal” by pushing through amendments that might otherwise be vetoed if they went through the standard legislative process.

“Constitutional amendments do serve the public good,” Ramos says. “It just seems like, the last few election cycles, these have not been amendments that advance anything good, just to cement bad public policy.”