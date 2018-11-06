30+ more reasons to vote today

× Expand Chelsey Dequaine

This fall's midterms are bursting with local businesses offering incentives to voters with their "I Voted" sticker. Here are the ones we were able to find. We'll continue to update throughout the day.

Ian’s Pizza: Free slice of Mac & Cheese Pizza Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream: $1 scoop of ice cream Ancora Coffee: 50 cents off your drink Porter: $1 coffee Bandung: 20 percent off your entire bill (dine in or carry out only) Madison Chocolate Company: Free 8-ounce coffee Klein’s Floral: Free rose Fromagination: Free cookie and mulled apple cider The Soap Opera: Free soap sample Fuegos: Free glass of sangria OR guacamole and chips Table Wine: Free bubbly St Vinny’s Willy St: 10 percent off Graze: Free half-order of fries Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace: Free frozen margarita HopCat Madison: Free Crack Fries (no sticker necessary) The Great Dane: Free mug of beer Mint Mark: Free coffee or a can of Hamm’s Sujeo: Free Togarashi Waffle Fries Manna Cafe: Free cookie Bassett Street Brunch Club: Free donut BarleyPop Tap & Shop: Half off your first full pour (up to $4) Karben4 Brewing: Free pint of beer The Wisco: 1 free beer Merchant: Free dealer's choice cocktail (from 3-10 pm) Athens Grill: Free cup of Chocolate Pumpkin Spice froyo Driftless Studio: Free pocket-sized constitutions or Anne Connor greeting cards (while supplies last) Pizza Brutta: Free Margherita pizza with purchase of any other pizza The Lone Girl Brewing Co.: Free glass of SpeaKEEasy Noosh: Free hug (yes, really) Milio's Sandwiches: Free cookie with purchase of a sandwich La Taguara: Free churro Madison Children's Museum: Free adult admission Salvatore's Tomato Pies-Sun Prairie: Half off appetizer

Did we miss any? Leave us a comment below with a link to verify and we'll add it to the list.

List compiled via social media. Please contact the businesses if you have any questions or to verify the promotion is still active. We're not responsible if someone runs out of free cookies or something.