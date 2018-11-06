30+ more reasons to vote today

Several Madison-area businesses are offering incentives for voters on Election Day

by

This fall's midterms are bursting with local businesses offering incentives to voters with their "I Voted" sticker. Here are the ones we were able to find. We'll continue to update throughout the day. 

  1. Ian’s Pizza: Free slice of Mac & Cheese Pizza
  2. Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream: $1 scoop of ice cream
  3. Ancora Coffee: 50 cents off your drink
  4. Porter: $1 coffee
  5. Bandung: 20 percent off your entire bill (dine in or carry out only)
  6. Madison Chocolate Company: Free 8-ounce coffee
  7. Klein’s Floral: Free rose
  8. Fromagination: Free cookie and mulled apple cider
  9. The Soap Opera: Free soap sample
  10. Fuegos: Free glass of sangria OR guacamole and chips
  11. Table Wine: Free bubbly
  12. St Vinny’s Willy St: 10 percent off 
  13. Graze: Free half-order of fries
  14. Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace: Free frozen margarita
  15. HopCat Madison: Free Crack Fries (no sticker necessary)
  16. The Great Dane: Free mug of beer
  17. Mint Mark: Free coffee or a can of Hamm’s
  18. Sujeo: Free Togarashi Waffle Fries 
  19. Manna Cafe: Free cookie 
  20. Bassett Street Brunch Club: Free donut 
  21. BarleyPop Tap & Shop: Half off your first full pour (up to $4)
  22. Karben4 Brewing: Free pint of beer
  23. The Wisco: 1 free beer
  24. Merchant: Free dealer's choice cocktail (from 3-10 pm)
  25. Athens Grill: Free cup of Chocolate Pumpkin Spice froyo
  26. Driftless Studio: Free pocket-sized constitutions or Anne Connor greeting cards (while supplies last)
  27. Pizza Brutta: Free Margherita pizza with purchase of any other pizza
  28. The Lone Girl Brewing Co.: Free glass of SpeaKEEasy 
  29. Noosh: Free hug (yes, really)
  30. Milio's Sandwiches: Free cookie with purchase of a sandwich
  31. La Taguara: Free churro
  32. Madison Children's Museum: Free adult admission
  33. Salvatore's Tomato Pies-Sun Prairie: Half off appetizer

Did we miss any? Leave us a comment below with a link to verify and we'll add it to the list. 

List compiled via social media. Please contact the businesses if you have any questions or to verify the promotion is still active. We're not responsible if someone runs out of free cookies or something. 