Madison company offers clean take on protein powder

× Expand Submitted photo Tony Meives next to a supply of Pure Choice Farms whey protein. Body-builder and gym owner Tony Meives founded Pure Choice in 2012.

In recent years, protein has swept the nation, becoming one of food’s biggest trends. Protein pancakes, protein pasta, and other protein-loaded products line the shelves of grocery stores, all claiming to help consumers meet their recommended daily protein goal, 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

For those who are too busy to cook, in a rush in the mornings, or just unable to hit their protein goals otherwise, protein powder has become a staple. Whey-based powders, specifically, have skyrocketed in popularity due to the product’s high level of leucine, an amino acid that aids muscle growth and repair. And in the dairy state of Wisconsin, which produced 3.5 billion pounds of cheese in 2024, whey is plentiful.

One Madison brand is providing a clean, nutritious and uniquely Wisconsin take on whey protein powder.

The story of Pure Choice Farms, run by Madison gym owner and bodybuilder Tony Meives, stretches back 71 years to when Meives’ grandfather came to this country in 1954. An immigrant from Switzerland, he settled in Wisconsin and found work in the cheesemaking industry, eventually landing at Ryser Brothers Cheese Company in Mount Horeb.

After saving his earnings over 27 years, Meives’ grandfather started his own cheese-making business. He later helped Meives’ father start his own cheese factory that Meives would grow up in.

“Our house was connected to our cheese factory until I was in third grade, and I had a full-time job there starting at 14,” Meives says. After picking up fitness as a hobby in college and knowing that his father had access to whey as a byproduct of his cheesemaking, Meives decided to try protein straight from the source.

“He gave me this 50 pound bag [of whey],” Meives recounted, “and it was actually the worst whey I've ever had.” He quickly learned that there were multiple different grades of whey isolate, the best being a cold-filtered whey isolate; that’s what has been used in Pure Choice Farms’ protein powders since the company was founded in 2012.

Dehydrating the whey using cold water and microfiltration produces a powder that retains important nutrients. Pure Choice sources its whey isolate from more than 700 local partner farms across Wisconsin and then flavors and packages the protein powders; they are available online or at Badger Fitness on South Stoughton Road, the gym Meives owns.

Pure Choice offers an unflavored powder alongside four other flavors — vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter and frosted marshmallow. Their bestselling flavor, vanilla, boasts only three ingredients: cold filtered whey protein isolate, organic cane sugar and organic vanilla bean.

But simplicity comes at a cost. “Our flavors are generally much more mild compared to most mainstream brands,” Meives admits. “We choose to use a lot less ingredients, but you definitely sacrifice a super sweet flavor that some people expect with whey protein, only because almost every single brand shoves [their product] with so many artificial ingredients.”

The frosted marshmallow flavor is their sweetest, and as a result has more ingredients than the rest.

Meives says he uses his experience at the gym to inform how Pure Choice products are made.

“I have a unique perspective because I've done nine natural bodybuilding shows,” he says. “I've taken my body to a lot of different levels. I've let my body fluff up, and I've also been very lean. Not only that, I've worked with so many different people on so many different levels. We've had people at the gym lose over 200 pounds, a lot of over 100-pound losers. So I've seen a lot of what works and what doesn’t.”

At the heart of the brand is its roots in Wisconsin. A literal byproduct of the state’s dairy culture, even their packaging is made just a few minutes down the road in Middleton, Meives says.

As for what’s next, Meives is exploring a couple of options. Having already introduced greens and tropical fruit supplements to Pure Choice’s product list, he says he’s considered the idea of selling powdered collagen, or, maybe one day, even a beef jerky.

“We will do anything that is validated by science and that I have validated myself,” Meives says. “That is what has driven pretty much every product launch we've ever done. I had been taking whey protein for 15 years before I started Pure Choice. I knew it worked.”