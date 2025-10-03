‘A friendly face with an iron fist’

× Expand Nick Garcia Head of the Wisconsin Democratic Party Devin Remiker. Remiker worked closely with former party chair Ben Wikler so he says fundraising efforts will be seamless.

Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz had just been elected, giving liberals a court majority. But calls from Republican legislators to impeach Protasiewicz bothered Wisconsin Democratic Party official Devin Remiker.

Maybe it was what Remiker calls his “paranoid streak.” Although he’s not a lawyer, Remiker spent a night in mid-2023 reading state laws.

What Remiker found scared him: If Republicans impeached Protasiewicz by Dec. 1, it would trigger a special election to fill that Supreme Court vacancy in the April 2024 election — a Republican presidential primary when Donald Trump’s supporters could swamp the polls and elect a conservative Supreme Court justice. That conservative court majority would then decide any challenges to Wisconsin’s vote for president in November.

Remiker immediately messaged Party Chair Ben Wikler. Bring in the lawyers. Was Remiker right? Yes.

“Devin is incredibly sharp about the statutes in a way that is extraordinarily rare in non-lawyers,” says Jeff Mandell, one of the attorneys the party consulted.

It led to the Defend Justice campaign of public messaging and statewide grassroots pressure, which Remiker says convinced Republicans to drop efforts to impeach Protasiewicz.

“We had to do things differently,” Remiker recalls. “Republicans were afraid they were handing us a loaded gun to raise money, and they would be politically unpopular. Republicans splintered. We broke them.”

It’s just one reason the 33-year-old Remiker, a native of Two Rivers, was elected chair of the state Democratic Party in June. Remiker succeeds Wikler, whose six-year run included raising $262 million and winning major statewide elections.

By all accounts, Wikler left the party in good shape. What Remiker inherits is “absolutely” the best organized and strongest of all state Democratic parties, says Sam Cornale, the Madison native who was executive director of the Democratic National Committee until March. Agrees Brandon Scholz, a former Republican Party of Wisconsin executive director who is now a political independent: Remiker inherits an organization “he doesn’t have to repair.”

Cornale is confident the party remains in good hands. “There are few operatives I’ve come to respect or admire more than Devin,” Cornale says. “He has the experience and wisdom of somebody twice his age. He’s a friendly face with an iron fist.”

That steely determination earned Remiker kudos in a couple of other high-profile cases, including his help in getting Susan Crawford elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Remiker engineered the response to the $20 million campaign waged by Elon Musk to elect Crawford’s opponent, Brad Schimel, and to Schimel’s own complaints that he had to beg for campaign contributions.

Musk’s “bribery scheme was incredibly distasteful to voters,” Remiker says. “When Musk showed up in Green Bay with the cheesehead hat, I knew he was cooked.”

Remiker’s response to the COVID pandemic of 2020 was another example of his ability to “see around the corner,” as one supporter puts it.

As COVID shut down the nation, Remiker asked Democratic National Committee officials if they had a vote-by-mail plan to protect voter turnout for then-President Joe Biden.

DNC officials didn’t. Weeks later, Cornale recalls, DNC officials asked Remiker: That vote-by-mail effort? Do you have a plan?

Yes, Remiker said. He had put together a vote-by-mail plan in 2016, when he managed the reelection campaign of Democratic Congressman Ron Kind.

“We took it national,” Cornale said of Remiker’s game plan.

Looking forward to 2026, Remiker is shooting for the “trifecta” — electing Court of Appeals Judge Chris Taylor to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in April and a Democrat to the governor’s office, and achieving Democratic majorities in the Legislature.

To do that, Remiker is committed to keeping the strong statewide networks and social media programs he and Wikler built over the last six years.

Wisconsin Democrats don’t have the “ideological schisms” that exist in some other state parties, Remiker says. “That’s a credit to the state party, helping to provide a baseline to organize people year-round, keeping us focused...It’s been a big secret to our success.”

“I don’t think I need to be a one-for-one imitation of Ben,” Remiker adds. “Right now, we’re trying to get to the next level. We’re going to do that by filling in some of the gaps where we’ve lost people — especially in rural areas, pressing our advantage in suburban areas.”

The Legislature’s top Democrats, Sen. Dianne Hesselbein and Rep. Greta Neubauer, scout candidates but say they lean on Remiker to call the hand-picked candidates to close the deal. “I don’t think there’s any one in a better position to lead the party,” Hesselbein says.

Wisconsin’s Democratic Party now has about 50 employees. Last November, when the party was trying to elect a Democratic president and Democratic legislators, it had more than 425, Remiker estimates.

Scholz says the “big question” is whether Remiker can continue to raise the millions of dollars needed to fund both candidates and the party’s infrastructure. “Remiker has got to fund an operation to keep it at the same standard.”

No problem, Wikler says. “When donors hear from Devin, they find out very quickly that he knows everything and then some about how elections are fought and won.”

Because he worked so closely with Wikler, Remiker says fundraising will be seamless. “With a lot of [donors], it’s not ‘nice to meet you.’ It’s ‘good to talk with you again’.”

“The money comes from winning trust,” Remiker adds. “They know we do good work, send them actual information, and don’t just send them frantic ‘fire alarm’ emails every day that the world is ending.”

Critics charge that the Democratic Party needs to make better inroads with Americans across the spectrum. “Democrats need to expand our reach,” Kind says. “Devin gets that better than anyone.

“[He] has his pulse on working families in Wisconsin and what they’re struggling with right now,” adds Kind.

Remiker, a millennial, is well aware of the frustrations of other young adults like the young white men who voted for Trump.

“I really feel as if my generation is on the tail end of a sinking ship,” Remiker says.

“There was sort of a promise of the American dream that all of us knew growing up: Work hard, play by the rules, you’ll get a nice job, you’ll be able to get a nice little house, support your family, go on a vacation once a year, have a good life.

“The Great Recession was kind of the start of the slide, when I felt like that deal was increasingly off the table. And now you have Generation Z, which is the most indebted generation ever.

“It’s a wakeup call for our party to take these issues seriously,” Remiker says.

Republicans nationally “have this rank hypocrisy,” Remiker says. “They are so ‘holier than thou’ about so many things while excusing the complete degradation of political and social norms under the Trump presidency.”

Remiker dismisses the Republican Party of Wisconsin as “ineffective. It doesn’t have the trust of its elected officials, doesn’t have the trust of donors and supporters in this state.”

Responding, Republican Party spokesperson Anika Rickard says in a statement that Remiker has “lost his marbles.”

“Republicans are unified and ready to win in 2026. Democrats are sitting with the lowest approval rates in decades, can’t find a consistent message that resonates with voters, and are in the middle of a battle with the socialist wing of their party,” Rickard says.

“Wisconsinites are seriously concerned for their safety and keeping money in their pockets — both issues Democrats continue to ignore,” Rickard adds.

Remiker and his spouse, Emma Crawford, a UW-Madison faculty member, live in the town of Excelsior in Sauk County with dogs Wilbur and Francis.

Remiker’s $297,000 salary was set by the party’s Administrative Committee based on a survey of comparable nonprofit organizations.

Remiker may maintain a lower public profile than Wikler, who was a frequent guest on MSNBC, but he is just as driven. Asked whether he considers himself a tactician or a cheerleader, Remiker says, “I consider myself a winner.”