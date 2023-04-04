Analysis: Dane County libs help push Janet Protasiewicz to Wisconsin Supreme Court victory

× Expand Angela Major / WPR Judge Janet Protasiewicz, candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, speaks to attendees at her election night event Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee, Wis. Judge Janet Protasiewicz told supporters at her election night party at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel in Milwaukee that voters had “chosen to reject partisan extremism."

In the end, so much money flowed into Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election that money may not have been the most important factor in deciding its outcome.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz, the liberal candidate, won the race with a 55-45 percent margin, out of about 1.9 million votes cast — more votes than even in the pivotal 2011 state Supreme Court election that took place after Gov. Scott Walker torpedoed most collective bargaining rights for public employees.

But Protasiewicz did not win because she raised the most money or had the most money spent by outside groups on her behalf. She won because voters liked her defense of reproductive choice and her willingness to admit there is something obviously wrong with a system that allows Republicans to win about two-thirds of state legislative seats even when Democrats get more than half the total votes cast.

Her conservative opponent, former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, didn’t lose because he was outspent. In fact, it looks like each candidate got about half the roughly $45 million that was pumped into this race. That’s more than four times the previous record for a Wisconsin Supreme Court election and three times the previous record for any judicial race in U.S. history.

There was so much money spent on so many ads that a sizable portion of Wisconsin residents learned how to pronounce Protasiewicz (“pro-tuh-SAY-witz”).

Through Election Day, Protasiewicz’s campaign had reported about $15.5 million in receipts since Jan. 1, 2022, far surpassing the $3.3 million that Kelly managed to raise. But Kelly nearly made up the difference with the dark money support he got from outside groups. A review last week by WisPolitics suggests Protasiewicz has benefitted from about $25 million in total spending, compared to about $20 million for Kelly.

The flood of cash coming in on both sides of this Supreme Court race made the issue of money something of a wash.

Think of it: Did anyone in Wisconsin not see enough ads about how Protasiewicz likes to give outrageously light sentences to violent sexual offenders? Did anyone with access to a TV set or the internet not hear about Kelly’s antipathy to reproductive rights, his deep ties to Republicans and anti-abortion groups, or his radical pronouncements — including his put down of those who receive Social Security and Medicare as “people who have chosen to retire without sufficient assets to support themselves”? (Protasiewicz turned this into an ad, with one senior responding, “What a jerk.”)

Kelly, with no prior judicial experience, was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016 by Walker, a Republican, and lost his bid for election to a 10-year term in 2020. He is now a two-time loser, thanks in no small part to strong turnouts in Dane and Milwaukee counties. In Dane County, Protasiewicz got an astonishing 82 percent of the equally astonishing 240,000-or-so votes cast, compared to Kelly’s 18 percent.

“It’s a big victory for Democrats and progressives,” said UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden shortly after the AP called the race, less than an hour after the polls closed, noting that the party has “really clawed its way back” from the time when Walker was governor and the GOP controlled all three branches of government.

Besides record-high spending, Burden says, the race “involved candidates staking out their positions pretty clearly and being tightly aligned to advocacy groups and parties” in what is officially a nonpartisan race. He thinks there may be “no going back. Maybe 40 million is not where we'll be for every race, but there’s no going back to the old days of kind of sleepy or less intense Supreme Court contests.”

With Tuesday’s election of Protasiewicz, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will have a liberal majority for the first time in at least four decades. There were a few years, from 2004 to 2008, where the court had three liberals, three conservatives, and one justice, Patrick Crooks, who swung both ways. But Crooks was elected as, and was generally considered, a conservative.

Protasiewicz’s win does not ensure that the state’s heavily gerrymandered maps will be redrawn to the satisfaction of Dane County liberals, but it opens the door to fresh challenges and potentially fairer district boundaries. Even if new maps are ordered, Republicans will likely still have an advantage, because of how Democrats tend to cluster in cities while Republicans are more spread out.

Where Tuesday’s election is likely to have a greater impact is on the issue of abortion, which has been effectively banned in Wisconsin under a 174-year-old law. Despite Protasiewicz’s pledge that she will “only be making decisions based on what the law is, and based on what the Constitution is,” Burden said her presence on the court “will make it much more likely that the 1849 law is struck down or modified in some way.” Conversely, Kelly, had he been elected, would have almost certainly fashioned a constitutional pretext for keeping abortion illegal in Wisconsin.

Kelly’s efforts to portray Protasiewicz as a dangerous judicial radical — in an Election Day emailed “VOTER ALERT,” he called her “a liberal activist willing to trample the Constitution and the Rule of Law to do the bidding of her out-of-state donors” — fell flat. All Protasiewicz did was defend a constitutional right that was recognized for nearly 50 years, until just a few months ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Her voters were glad for the reassurance.

In a recent appearance on PBS Wisconsin’s Here and Now program, former state Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske expressed concern over the extent to which the candidates’ messaging in the current campaign was seen as a “signal” on how they will decide cases. That’s fine to an extent, Geske said, as long as “voters understand their oath is to decide sometimes inconsistently with what they might believe.”

× Expand Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly delivers his concession speech at a watch party in Green Lake. In his concession speech at a watch party in Green Lake, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly called his opponent a "serial liar."

Addressing her supporters on Election Night, Protasiewicz thanked her campaign staff and supporters (“This is a victory for all of us”) and said the voters had “chosen to reject partisan extremism in this state.” Kelly, ever the partisan extremist, was bitter in defeat.

“I wish, in a circumstance like this, I would be able to concede to a worthy opponent, but I do not have a worthy opponent to which I can concede,” he lamented at his election watch gathering. “This was the most deeply deceitful, dishonorable, despicable campaign I have ever seen run for the courts. It was truly beneath contempt.”

He also called Protasiewicz “a serial liar. She has disregarded judicial ethics. She has demeaned the judiciary with her behavior. And this is the future we have to look forward to in Wisconsin.”

It was, in fact, an uncommonly ugly race, one in which both candidates stooped to levels they should have taken pains to avoid.

Protasiewicz, in the very first ad of her post-primary campaign, ripped Kelly for having represented a couple who were ultimately convicted of molesting children, scolding that “Dan Kelly defended those monsters.” Asked about this ad during the race’s one and only debate, she said it was meant to point out his “hypocrisy” for painting her as soft on crime. Kelly accused Protasiewicz of slandering “all attorneys who handle criminal defense cases” and conveying that “criminal defense attorneys only take the cases because they like the crimes their clients were accused of committing.”

Kelly had good reason to object to Protasiewicz’s cheap shot ad. The right to an attorney in our justice system extends even to “monsters.” But it should be noted that this is precisely what Kelly and his backers did, time and time again, with Protasiewicz — cherry-picking cases to suggest she has a soft spot in her heart for dangerous predators.

Two ads aired by the political arm of the business lobby Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and a political action committee called Fair Courts America rip Protasiewicz for sentencing a convicted rapist to two-and-a-half years in prison followed by two-and-a-half-years of supervision, half the allowable maximum. The WMC ad quoted the victim expressing her fear in an impact statement, with the narrator intoning that Protasiewicz “ignored her pleas.”

But the victim, who agreed to be identified by her first name, Emily, was satisfied with the sentence and felt that Protasiewicz did take her perspective into account. She told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she felt traumatized and revictimized by the ads, which she had not wanted to run. WMC and Fair Courts America, which have each poured more than $5 million into the race, initially defended the ads but soon after pulled them from running, under pressure from Protasiewicz.

In the second-most important race on Tuesday’s ballot in terms of its statewide implications, Republican state Rep. Dan Knodl appears to have narrowly bested Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin for a state Senate seat in a GOP-leaning suburban district north of Milwaukee. If the result holds, Republicans will have a two-thirds supermajority in the state Senate, which among other things would allow GOP lawmakers to impeach and remove elected officials, including judges.

Knodl already embraced the possibility that this power could be used to remove Protasiewicz from office — perhaps beginning on the day she’s sworn in.