And then there were two

× Expand Andrew Shapiro Piper the owl Piper hangs out on Andrew Shapiro's back deck.

On the last day of April, a volunteer from the Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center released a rehabilitated young owl in a wooded area near Vilas Park where “Ollie,” another young owl, and his parents, had been hanging out for a month or so.

They call it “wild fostering,” says Brooke Lewis, wildlife program manager at the center.

“Great horned owls and other birds will take on young that are not their own and provide for them,” she says. Because Ollie was an only child and his parents were present, adds Lewis, “we thought they would be able to take on another baby without compromising Ollie’s chances.”

Ollie showed up on the back deck of Andrew Shapiro’s home the evening of April 19. Shapiro’s 10-year-old daughter Lily gave the owl, who could not yet fly, his name. She has also named the newcomer “Piper.” The sex of the young owls is unknown, says Lewis. “Great horned owls are not sexually dimorphic,” she says. For the sake of simplicity, we’re going to call Ollie “he” and Piper “she.”

Lewis says Piper was found in a field in Watertown, Wisconsin, on April 18. She was extremely anemic and staff was concerned she would not make it, says Lewis. But the branchling responded quite well to treatment.

Normally the center tries to reunite rehabbed owls with their parents, but there was no known family for Piper. They could have continued to foster her at the center, but learning how to hunt and survive in the wild under the tutelage of adult owls is preferable.

Lewis says that as soon as the volunteer released Piper, who was then about six weeks old, the baby owl started to “vocalize” and both of Ollie’s parents flew right over. “They were really responsive to the new bird,” says Lewis.

At the beginning, Piper spent a lot of the time on the ground but continued to practice tree climbing and now roosts in the trees. Piper has also done quite a bit of exploring, just like her foster sibling.

According to Shapiro, who has been watching over both young owls, some of Piper’s “escapades” included crossing Vilas Avenue and hiding behind a tree next to a garage. Shapiro collected her and brought her back to the base of a tree where one of the adult owls was roosting. She also hopped up on Shapiro’s back deck one day and stayed for about five hours. “She seems to be taking shelter from the rain under our roof overhang and next to some stacked deck chairs,” Shapiro wrote in an email while Piper was hanging out. “At first she spent some time watching us (me and Lily) and now appears to be simply resting.”

Daniel Bridge is another neighbor with a bird’s-eye view of the action. He says he can’t tell Piper and Ollie apart by sight, but has identified two different chirping sounds the birds make (the babies do not make the deep "hoot-hoot" calls of the adults). It is his best evidence, he says, that both are still around and presumably being fed.

He and his family witnessed a feeding Tuesday night while they were sitting on their back deck. “We happened to glance over and the branchling was sitting on a branch chirping away, asking for food. We scanned the pines and one tree over and 20 feet higher was one of the adults,” says Bridge. About 20 minutes later the adult flew off, returning in about five minutes with some kind of prey. “He handed it to the branchling and took off again.”

× Expand Daniel Bridge Adult owl with prey An adult owl gets ready to hand off prey to one of the branchlings.

× Expand Daniel Bridge Branchling with prey in mouth Mission accomplished: branchling with prey.

Bridge says owl watching has become a spectacle in the neighborhood, with people stopping on the bike path to scan the trees for the owls. Now that the trees are filling out with leaves, owl sightings are getting more difficult but not impossible.

“It’s been exciting and fun and just a treat, especially being able to see them so up close in a way you don’t imagine,” says Bridge. “It’s just a cool thing and a cool sight to see.”

Lewis says that owl parents will continue to provide food to their young as the babies begin to practice hunting themselves. “They are able to learn while being supported,” she says. Lewis says the parents will breed again in December or January, so Ollie and Piper will depart by the time the next siblings are hatched. “They will become more and more independent,” says Lewis. “Probably by late fall, they’ll be out looking for their own space.”