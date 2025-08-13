Improving access for Madison's residents with hearing disabilities

× Expand Tommy Washbush Madison’s ADA coordinator Rebecca Hoyt. Madison ADA coordinator Rebecca Hoyt: 'I hope it’s really clear to folks that we are taking steps that are needed to make every space as accessible as we can.'

Whether Andy Altmann is going to a job interview, heading to the doctor, or grabbing a cup of coffee from one of Madison’s cafés, he has to work hard to be heard. As a fourth generation deaf man and president of the Madison Association of the Deaf, Altmann knows that not everybody is willing to listen.

“​​Deaf and hard of hearing members have been working hard to survive in the hearing world,” he says. “They need hearing members to understand our needs in order to lead a positive and happy life.”

For Altmann, these needs include access to American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and other language services, as well as accommodations for physical, mobility and cognitive disabilities.

The city of Madison is striving to meet those needs with its updated ADA Transition Plan, part of a year-long project to make the city’s programs, services and facilities more accessible. The plan was developed in response to the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, which required government entities to review their programs, facilities, employment policies and the public right-of-way to identify barriers to access. But as standards for accessibility change over time, the city needs to make adjustments to ensure access, says Rebecca Hoyt, the city’s ADA coordinator.

“I hope it’s really clear to folks that we are taking steps that are needed to make every space as accessible as we can,” Hoyt says.

The proposed transition plan was put together by Hoyt and the Department of Civil Rights, in collaboration with other city agencies and Access to Independence, a local disability-led organization. The plan is also informed by the 2023 Disability Summit, where residents provided input on making the city more accessible.

City agencies also completed a design standards checklist to evaluate the accessibility of city facilities. The Disability Rights and Services Program in the Department of Civil Rights assembled a team of people from city departments and members of Access to Independence to identify barriers in public spaces. Department leaders also completed a 34-question evaluation to identify compliance issues within city programs, services and activities.

Among the 31 program responses from 23 city departments, Hoyt identified a pattern. “It was very apparent in our programs and services evaluations that we really need to do a better job of serving our residents who are deaf and who use ASL,” Hoyt says.

According to the proposed Transition Plan, a quarter of city initiatives and services do not include information about how to request language access services, such as an ASL interpreter. Twenty one of the 31 programs do not train staff to use LanguageLine on-demand interpretation services, which connect sign language users to interpreters by phone or video. A number of these programs don’t even have the equipment needed to connect with remote interpreters, and for those that do, city staff cannot always reach an interpreter.

The first step in addressing this problem is training, Hoyt says. Altmann says people who are deaf and hard of hearing have to be involved. They “live and experience barriers on a daily basis,” he says. “They are the best trainers, not hearing professionals.”

Hoyt is responsible for conducting mandatory training for any city staffer that interacts directly with the public. She confirms that people with disabilities help develop trainings provided by the city.

Expand Submitted photo Madison Association of the Deaf president Andy Altmann. Andy Altmann, fourth generation deaf man and president of the Madison Association of the Deaf.

Altmann encourages city staff to work with those in the Deaf and hard of hearing community to train about accessible communication. “Reasonable accommodation needs to be determined by the [deaf or hard of hearing] member, not the hearing member,” he says.

The training process is already underway for 2025 and will be completed by the end of the year, she says. New and updated trainings will be offered every year and will be recorded to use when onboarding new city employees. Trainings cover the background of the Americans with Disability Act, the rights of people who use service animals and how to provide accessible communication.

In 2016, the Madison Common Council passed a resolution to create a comprehensive language access plan to ensure that access to city services and programs was not restricted for any individual “because of limited proficiency in English or any disability which may limit the ability to communicate in English.”

City agencies, under the plan, are required to provide translation and interpretation services, captioning for meetings, and video or over-the-phone interpretation. This plan applies to each city department and was finalized in 2017; the city doesn’t have the authority to impose the plan on Public Health Madison and Dane County but does provide language access program services to it. It requires city agencies to provide translation and interpretation services, captioning for meetings, and video or over-the-phone interpretation, among other things.

Any person in the city has access to these services, as well as the Wisconsin Relay service reached by dialing 711. This will connect callers who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf and blind, or have speech disabilities to an operator. The operator can then read typed messages aloud, type messages for callers to read, or convert words into braille.

But technology has also shifted. Many in the Deaf and hard of hearing community prefer to use videophones — which allow them to sign to a TV monitor and connect with people directly through ASL, whether they are deaf or hearing.

“I encourage the city of Madison to look into the videophone and how important it is to us,” Altmann says.

While the Language Access Program provides tools to participate in virtual city board, commission and committee meetings, it falls short of ensuring those meetings are fully accessible to people in the Deaf and hard of hearing communities, Hoyt says. Recorded meetings posted online often lack captioning or sign language interpreters. Part of the goal of the updated Transition Plan is to make those meetings — as well as archived meetings — more accessible.

Hoyt says she hopes that the updated plan makes it easier for deaf residents to “share their valuable perspectives” at city meetings and that it also results in “greater representation of deaf residents serving on Madison’s” committees and boards.

The city has held three information sessions on the proposed plan. Staff will use feedback from the sessions, as well as submitted public comments, to revise the proposal (public comment closes Aug. 23), which is expected to go before the city council in September.

Compliance with the ADA is only one piece of access and inclusion.

“We recognize we need to foster more opportunities for city staff to learn about Deaf culture,” Hoyt says.

Later this year, the city plans to host a screening of Deaf President Now! — a film about the 1988 protest movement at Gallaudet University when a hearing person was appointed the university president of a Deaf institution. There will be a discussion led by deaf city staff and community leaders after the screening.

“It is very important for us to spread awareness of Deaf culture, ASL, and education to the public,” Altmann says.

The Disability Rights and Services Program reached out to the members of Madison’s Deaf and hard of hearing community to inform them of the public comment period and encourage them to weigh in, Hoyt says. The transition plan also includes recommendations from the 2023 Disability Summit, such as universal design principles in communication that make accessible design the standard.

“I greatly appreciate the city having the open mind to listen to us,” Altmann says. “We have so much to offer to improve the quality of the city.”