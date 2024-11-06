Before the call: Making the rounds of Madison's election night gatherings

× Expand Max Denning Dane County Republican Party gathering Nov. 5, 2024 at Holiday Inn Madison at The American Center. At a Dane County Republican Party watch party, Tawny Gustina wears a white trash bag over her top, a reference to a comment from President Joe Biden about Trump supporters.

Many people in Madison opted to stay home on Election Night as results started to roll in, but others chose to gather for comfort and camaraderie. Though the presidential election wouldn’t be called until the next morning, the vibe at each party — a mix of anxiety, optimism and dismay — reflected both the night’s unfolding results and the partisan hopes of attendees.

7:30 p.m. — James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Church

About a dozen congregation members are scattered around James Reeb Unitarian Church on East Johnson Street. A large yellow Black Lives Matter banner hangs on the front of the building. The church’s website had posted information on an election gathering, noting that election season brings "big feelings" for many people and offering the church as a place of reprieve.

One member greets me and says she predicts this will be the most laid-back election gathering I attend tonight. A few sit in the main room, where about 40 chairs are set up in front of two TVs showing PBS NewsHour’s election coverage; there’s a spread of muffins, leftover Halloween candy, and coffee. The electoral college map is on the screen, with only a few states in blue or red — there’s a long night ahead of us.

A few others sit with Minister Karen Armina in the church’s lobby, where pamphlets promoting community groups are displayed. Armina says the church has strong beliefs in community and felt it was important to offer a place for people to be together.

“I’ll stay as late as people want to have the TVs on,” Armina says. “I’m going to be up no matter what, might as well be here if people want to be.”

Susan Podebradsky, keeping busy doing crafts in the front room, is grateful to have a place to gather on election night so she isn’t stewing at home.

“I would probably be sitting at home trying to not watch the news the whole time,” she says. “I can talk to people here, and if I want to talk to them about the election that’s OK, but it’s not going to just be running around in my head.”

8:45 p.m. — Dane County Republicans

About 15 minutes from the church, farther east, the Dane County Republican Party is hosting its election night watch party at the Holiday Inn Madison at The American Center. Two projectors and several TVs are all tuned to Fox News. When I arrive, the Wisconsin electoral map is being dissected on TV. In the main room, a cutout of Trump dancing stands alone on the dance floor, as almost everyone has their eyes on the projectors.

Many of the roughly 100 attendees wear red “Make America Great Again” hats; one young attendee has a Trump-Vance sticker stuck to her forehead.

But no one’s outfit is more attention-grabbing than Tawny Gustina’s. Gustina, a Republican from Beloit who lost her race for the state Assembly in 2020, sports a black “Trump 2024” hat, a bright red long-sleeve shirt, red boots, and a white trash bag over her top with a large “I Voted” sticker across most of the front. On the back, a piece of printer paper displays the message, “Remember who called Americans garbage and deplorables,” a reference to President Joe Biden’s recent comment labeling Trump supporters “garbage,” as well as Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” remark from 2016. At 8 p.m., Gustina says she has a good feeling about the night.

“It’s a really positive atmosphere, and it feels good to be around people who care about America and what’s going to happen to our country,” she says.

Duane Bennett, sporting a bushy gray beard, wears campaign merch in support of Republican Erik Olsen, who is running for the House in Wisconsin’s 2nd District; a camo jacket completes his outfit. He says the Democratic Party has gone too far with its beliefs, mentioning abortion and immigration.

“That’s number one for me: life,” Bennett says. “If we don’t respect life, what kind of people are we?” He lists the border as a close second: “How can you open the border up and let illegals in, even want them to vote? I don’t get that.”

While talking with Bennett, one of the party organizers speaks to the crowd through a microphone.

“We’re looking good so far in North Carolina,” he says. “Trump’s pulling ahead in Wisconsin.” Cheers ripple through the crowd.

He attempts to start a chant of “I believe that we will win.” A few people cheer, but none join the chant. Bennett mentions another issue important to him, alleged fraud in the 2020 election.

× Expand Max Denning Lola's Election Night Nov. 5, 2024 The mood was 'blue' around 11 p.m. at Lola's Hi/Lo Bar.

10 p.m. — Democratic Socialists of America - Madison

Seven miles southwest of the GOP gathering, the Madison area chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America is gathered at the Social Justice Center on Williamson Street. About 30 people are scattered throughout two rooms, one with CNN on a projector, another with MSNBC on a TV and a table of empty pizza boxes. One attendee does a surprisingly spot-on, satirical impression of Steve Kornacki, as the MSNBC commentator goes through the results of different Wisconsin counties.

Adithya Pugazhendhi, co-chair of the group, says the organization wanted to offer space for people to come together with members of their community, adding that election night often encourages political action and the DSA hopes the event attracts new members.

“No matter what happens in the presidential election, we know there’s still going to be lots of organizing that needs to be done,” he says, mentioning an ongoing call for a ceasefire in Gaza and the support of abortion rights in Wisconsin.

Results are beginning to trend toward Trump, with the map showing him gaining ground across Wisconsin. Some attendees are locked into watching results, but most are chatting with each other, keeping one eye on the screen. Red Solo cups are in hand, along with cans of sparkling water and Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

Halsey Hazzard, the DSA communications chair, says it’s nice to have a gathering of like-minded people. “People that are not hook, line and sinker all in on the Democrats,” she says. “But people who also want to live in a society that isn’t fascist.”

Later on, Hazzard and Pugazhendhi chat with a group of attendees about their reading group book: volume one of Karl Marx’s Capital.

× Expand Max Denning James Reeb Unitarian Church Nov. 5, 2024 James Reeb Unitarian Church opened its doors election night as a place of reprieve for members.

11 p.m. — Lola’s Hi/Lo Bar

Just five minutes north, around 70 people have filled Lola’s Hi/Lo Bar on North Sherman Avenue, where all TVs are tuned to MSNBC. Pinkish-red lights illuminate the full bar.

When asked about the mood, the hostess says, “blue.”

Lola’s co-owner, Evan Dannells, says they wanted to offer a space for people to gather and avoid being alone on a tense night.

“I understand how some people can need privacy for this,” Dannells says. “But for me, elections are about people believing in a common path, and for better or worse, we’re all in this together.”

Dannells, also a co-owner of the upscale restaurant Cadre, says they closed Cadre for the night.

“Nobody wants that tonight,” he says. “They want to be in a bar.”

Dannells says they invited their staff to Lola’s and bought them dinner so they could be among friends. He says it’s their busiest Tuesday ever, though he wishes the evening’s outcomes were looking different.

“I’m not super happy with what’s happening,” he says. “I just hope the last couple of elections will make us revisit the idea that maybe a two-party system is too polarizing.”

One table of three women, who say they are coworkers, are getting ready to pay their bill. They came out to avoid what they call “doom watching.” They say they started the night hopeful, but the mood has shifted.

“It doesn’t feel great right now,” one woman says. Another adds that they chose Lola’s specifically for its left-leaning crowd.

“Also, Trump just won North Carolina,” she says. The others audibly groan.