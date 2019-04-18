Bernie Sanders at James Madison Park

×
Kori Feener
The crowd waits for Bernie Sanders to take the stage.
UW-Madison student Jorge Perez attends the rally with his husky puppy “Nova”.
Cheering crowd at the Bernie Sanders rally in Madison.
Bernie Sanders greets the crowd on his way to the podium at James Madison Park.
Bernie Sanders takes a pause in front of supporters in Madison, WI.
A supporter watches Bernie as he delivers his speech.
Bernie Sanders speaking at James Madison Park.
Bernie Sanders amidst a large crowd in James Madison Park.
Bernie Sanders thanks members of the crowd after his speech at James Madison Park.
