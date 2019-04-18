Bernie Sanders at James Madison Park

01-BernieSupporters-03-cr-KoriFeener-04122019.jpg

Kori Feener

The crowd waits for Bernie Sanders to take the stage.

02-News-Bernie-JorgePerez-cr-KoriFeener-2019-04-12.jpg

Kori Feener

UW-Madison student Jorge Perez attends the rally with his husky puppy “Nova”.

03-News-BernieCrowd-02-cr-KoriFeener-04122019.jpg

Kori Feener

Cheering crowd at the Bernie Sanders rally in Madison.

04-News-Bernie-Greeting-cr-KoriFeener-04122019.jpg

Kori Feener

Bernie Sanders greets the crowd on his way to the podium at James Madison Park.

09-News-BernieSpeaking-03-cr-KoriFeener04122019.jpg

Kori Feener

Bernie Sanders takes a pause in front of supporters in Madison, WI.

10-News-BernieSupporter-04-cr-KoriFeener-04122019.jpg

Kori Feener

A supporter watches Bernie as he delivers his speech.

07-News-BerniePodium-cf-KoriFeener-04122019.jpg

Kori Feener

Bernie Sanders speaking at James Madison Park.

08-News-BernieSpeaking-02-cr-KoriFeener-04122019.jpg

Kori Feener

Bernie Sanders amidst a large crowd in James Madison Park.

05-News-Bernie-Hands-cr-KoriFeener-04122019.jpg

Kori Feener

Bernie Sanders thanks members of the crowd after his speech at James Madison Park.

06-News-BernieCrowdContact-01-cr-KoriFeener-04122019.jpg

Kori Feener

After his speech, Bernie shakes hands with the crowd.