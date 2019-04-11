Somber forecast

× Expand Shaysa Sidebottom

Most of us rely on TV meteorologists to predict temperatures for the next seven days, so it’s not surprising that weathercasters are a trusted source for predictions about future global temperatures.

Broadcast weather reporters act as informal science teachers. They give us daily lessons on what to expect from a high-pressure system, a polar vortex, or a cumulonimbus cloud. Since most of us will never dig through the scientific literature on climate change, meteorologists are in a good position to teach us what to expect from our rapidly warming climate.

Bob Lindmeier, who’s been chief meteorologist on WKOW-TV in Madison for 31 years, seizes opportunities to educate his viewers about the relationship between local weather and the changing global climate. He also encourages other broadcasters to be on-air climate educators. In fact, he organized the first-ever climate change summit for Wisconsin weathercasters in 2018. “We need more TV meteorologists to speak out on the issues of climate change,” he said at the time.

A native of Minnesota, Bob graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in meteorology in 1979. “Over my 40 years as a meteorologist, I’ve paid close attention to a growing sense of alarm among climate scientists,” Lindmeier tells Isthmus in an interview. “Their voices, which started as whispers, have grown steadily louder and are now a deafening roar.” Although Lindmeier heard their roar loud and clear, he realized that few others were listening to the climate scientists.

Several years ago, he decided he needed to speak out about climate change. Along with a small but growing number of weathercasters nationwide, he began publicly to link weather events to global warming. Although he did receive some critical emails from viewers when he first began to discuss climate change on the air, in recent years appreciative comments far exceed negative reactions.

“I try to amplify the voice of the climate scientists by passing on their peer-reviewed research and cutting through the misinformation that is so prevalent in our society,” he says.

Lindmeier also acts as a science ambassador, speaking to local schools and church and civic groups. He gave his first climate change talk at his own church. Soon he was giving presentations at other Lutheran congregations. At his first talk, one very vocal audience member questioned the science behind climate change.

“I was not at all prepared for the question,“ Lindmeier says. “After that, I dug deep into the research, so I knew the science inside and out.” Now he’s better prepared for skeptics, but he’s experienced few of them at the more than 50 community presentations he’s given: “Most audiences are very receptive, and I’ve experienced very little pushback.” One tactic he uses: pointing to thermometer readings.

The consequences of rising temperatures are already evident in south central Wisconsin. The second wettest year on record was 2018, and the result was historic flooding — some of it catastrophic. Wisconsin can expect more extreme precipitation events and floods, Lindmeier explains, because the climate is warming. Connecting the dots during his daily forecasts is crucial, he says. Why? Although 70 percent of Americans agree the climate is changing, a majority still say it won’t affect them.

He knows that most Americans are unclear on the difference between weather — the very short-term behavior of the atmosphere — and climate, which is the broader system in which weather happens. They wonder whether climate models used by climate scientists can be right when the models Lindmeier uses for his seven-day forecast are wrong at times.

“It’s actually more difficult for me to make an accurate day-to-day forecast than for a climate scientist to accurately forecast the climate decades from now,” he explains. “That’s because they’re forecasting generalized trends, while I’m trying to forecast the specific weather for a specific location at a specific time. Even tiny data discrepancies matter and can mount up, throwing my prediction out of whack. So don’t let my occasional blown forecast make you think climate scientists can’t get it right.”

What’s Lindmeier’s 50-year long range forecast?

“There’s an extra variable that makes it impossible for me to predict,” he says. “That variable has absolutely no effect on my seven-day forecast but it is the major variable in my forecast for the next 50 years. It’s human behavior, which is notoriously unpredictable.”

And, he notes, time is of the essence. “Will we stop burning fossil fuels at the rate we do now? Will we dramatically change our ways? If we do not, the climate scientists I know are quite frankly scared to death by what their projections show.”

Lindmeier is convinced that the United States needs to put a price on carbon emissions in order to stop our dangerous trajectory toward an unlivable planet. Democrats and Republicans recently joined forces to do just that when they introduced the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act in both the House and Senate.

Lindmeier says it’s his love for his children and grandchildren that motivates him to speak out. “When I’m on my deathbed, I want to be able to look them in the eye and say I did everything possible to leave them a livable world.”

His youngest grandchild will be 30 by 2050. “I worry constantly what kind of world she will live in,” he says. “What breaks my heart is that she has no control of her future. It’s up to you and me, and so far we’ve been failing her.”

He has a final request of his audience: “For my granddaughter and all the children of the world, please ask Congress for a bipartisan solution in 2019.”

Bob Lindmeier will be speaking April 29 at 7 pm at Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City, and May 18 at 10 am at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona. Both presentations are free and open to the public.