Brenda Konkel fired from Tenant Resource Center

× Expand Brenda Konkel has been executive director of the Tenant Resource Center since 1995.

Dane County Board Supv. Heidi Wegleitner sat for several years on the board of the Tenant Resource Center.

At retreats and board meetings, the board members often worried about one thing in particular: What would happen if Brenda Konkel left as the organization’s executive director?

“We were all worried that if Brenda ever left or got hit by a bus, it could absolutely destroy the organization,” says Wegleitner, who left the board six years ago.

“She knows so much, her expertise in landlord-tenant law is unmatched in this state,” Wegleitner adds. “I know lawyers who go to the [center’s] website to review information there. She’s the one who is writing that stuff. She’s the only one in the state that’s keeping up with the changes in the law, and is working all hours of the day to understand how those changes are affecting tenants.”

On Saturday, Wegleitner’s worst fear for the organization came true, when Konkel announced on Facebook that she had been fired by the board of directors. “The board decided they wanted to ‘go in another direction’ and terminated me effective immediately with no transition,” Konkel wrote.

A former city alder who is running for mayor, Konkel has worked at the Tenant Resource Center since 1991 and has been its director since 1995.

She tells Isthmus that she doesn’t really know why she was dismissed. “They haven’t told me much,” she says, noting that the board members are relatively new.

Pearl Leende, the board's president, said she could not comment on the situation, other than to say "the board is committed to a long term success of the Tenant Resource Center and community members we serve. We are also committed to following all policies and procedures laid out in our organization's bylaws, as all employees and board members are expected to. We will not discuss internal personnel matters at this time."

The new board has often struggled to make quorum in recent months, Konkel says. “They must have been having secret meetings that I didn’t know about,” she says.

Numerous people responded to Konkel’s post on Facebook, expressing outrage and dismay.

Wegleitner is livid about the firing. “It’s completely shocking and appalling,” she says. “I’m really hurt and angry. It seems so irresponsible. If they had concerns, there are much more responsible ways of addressing them.”

Wegleitner is an attorney who specializes in housing law (and is treasurer for Konkel's mayoral campaign).

“I work very closely with her and the staff. And the people she hires are so dedicated to their clients, and know how to treat people with concern and empathy,” Wegleitner says. “I don’t see a lot of other organizations that have that culture.”

She also credits Konkel with helping the organization to adjust to the loss of $95,000 in county funding three years ago by securing grants. It even expanded services, despite the county funding drop.

“The organization has been resilient because of Brenda’s ability to grow and adapt,” she says. “I’m worried it’s not resilient enough to survive her loss.”

In her Facebook post, Konkel also expressed fear for the organization. “I wish them the best, but fear the worst,” she wrote. “I probably won't be able to say more than this while legal issues get sorted out, but I thought people should know.”

Konkel tells Isthmus that she doesn’t yet know what she’ll do for employment. But she does note one upside: “I’m still running for mayor. This makes that a lot easier.”

Editor's note: This article has been updated with a comment from Pearl Leende, president of the Tenant Resource Center board.