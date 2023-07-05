Bridge for bikers and walkers proposed across Highway 30

× Expand SEH, Inc. A proposed pedestrian and bike bridge would cross Highway 30, just west of Thompson Drive on Madison’s east side.

As the city completes final work on a pedestrian and bike bridge at University Bay Drive, another one might be on the way. On June 21, the city’s Board of Public Works approved plans for a pedestrian and bike bridge that would cross Highway 30, just west of Thompson Drive on Madison’s east side. The plans include a new bike path (Autumn Ridge) that would run from Commercial Avenue to Milwaukee Street.

“If you’re on the northeast side of town and trying to get across Highway 30 [on bike or on foot], there’s not a lot of options,” says project engineer Aaron Canton. Bicyclists currently using Thompson Drive must cross two roundabouts and use on-street bike lanes near heavy traffic, which he says involves navigating a lot of “conflict points.” Once the bridge is built, says Canton, there would be “a fully low-stress bikeway or walking way to get between the north and south side” of the highway.

The Autumn Ridge Path could eventually connect to the Garver Path and Capital City Trail heading downtown via another future proposed path. Canton says the new bridge is part of a larger effort in Madison to link neighborhoods, parks and bike paths. “There’s definitely a very citywide push and focus to make these types of connections.”

Canton says the north side of the bridge would feature a circular loop ramp similar to the Starkweather Creek Path bridge that crosses East Washington Avenue and exits on Commercial Avenue. But because of the natural terrain on the south side of Highway 30, the south side would have a more gradual approach with no loop that could save riders some burning thighs.

The new path and bridge would also take riders through or near Hiestand and Sycamore parks. “It’s going to be a pretty pleasant experience,” says Canton. The bridge proposal now moves to the full city council, which could vote as early as July 11. Canton expects the roughly $5 million project, which also includes sidewalk and path improvements in the area, to go out for bids this summer, with construction in 2024, and completion by 2025.