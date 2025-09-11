Budget deficit looms over Madison’s Room Tax Commission

× Expand Liam Beran Six representatives sit on Madison's Room Tax Commission, which met in the Monona Terrace Convention and Community Center this September.

Madison’s main mechanism for public support of tourism and the arts, the Room Tax Commission, is facing a budget shortfall in the coming years after spending down a surplus built up after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The surplus is going to be exhausted, based on current projections, by the end of 2026,” says city Finance Director David Schmiedicke. “Some sort of action will need to be taken — either an increase in revenues through an increase in the room tax rate, or a decrease in expenditures to balance the 2027 budget.”

The Room Tax Commission is a six-person body that receives taxes collected on stays in hotels, Airbnbs, or other transient lodging in Madison. Those taxes are currently set at 10%. The commission then distributes revenue from those stays. Under state law, a maximum of 30% can be kicked back to the city’s general fund. The remaining 70% must go to activities and organizations that promote tourism.

The commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to obligate $23.2 million in 2026 funds after hearing funding requests last week. The Monona Terrace convention center and tourism organization Destination Madison received the largest amounts, at $6.7 million and $6.59 million respectively, while commissioners set smaller earmarks for the Overture Center for the Arts ($2.28 million) and Alliant Energy Center ($1.77 million). Funding for “tourism marketing” — much of which goes to local arts programs such as Make Music Madison and grants for arts workers — was significantly lower, at $308,700.

Commissioners diverted $250,000 that would normally go to city coffers to the Henry Vilas Zoo and Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and set aside $500,000 to place in the commission’s reserve fund. After those adjustments, the city’s kickback was 27% of room tax revenue, or $6.22 million, lower than the 30% statutory maximum.

Only an estimated $12,413 remains unassigned. The structural deficit will be about $1.3 million in the 2027 budget, according to Schmiedicke.

Revenues are not growing as fast as the commission's current funding commitments, Schmiedicke says. Destination Madison is contractually obligated 28% of room tax revenue in a given year and the city, under the 2026 budget passed by the commission, is set to receive 30% of room tax revenue in 2027. The commission in 2023 also established a policy requiring that it set aside money to establish by 2029 a reserve that would cover 10% of annual costs, so that funds would remain should another event like a pandemic or natural disaster occur.

Nick Pjevach, chair of the Madison Arts Commission, is concerned about the upcoming funding shortfall and what would happen if the Room Tax Commission were unable to distribute funds to an entity. Most grants distributed by the arts commission are funded at least in part through room taxes.

“We're all existing in an inflationary environment where those conversations continue to be harder and harder,” Pjevach says in an interview. “What does that look like for the realities of the rich cultural fabric of everything in Madison?”

He’d like to see more public discussion about the deficit. Public comment at the commission’s Sept. 3 meeting was limited to seven people, all of whom had a connection to an organization receiving funding.

“I'm not here trying to harp on any one entity,” he says, “but merely trying to shoot a warning flare of ‘This is a conversation that deserves some amount of actual dialogue.’”

Still, Madison’s strong tourism numbers could provide some solace. Dane County saw a record number of visitors in 2024 — 9.2 million over the course of the year and $1.55 billion in direct spending — outpacing statewide tourism growth in all metrics, Destination Madison reported in June.

As of July 31, the organization had booked over 109,000 hotel room nights for future years, ahead of that figure from the same date in 2024, Destination Madison President Ellie Westman-Chin says in an interview. Convention bookings in Madison have remained above the national average, she adds. Year-to-date event and convention bookings are down 1.45% nationally compared to 2024, according to 2Synergize, a data consultant Destination Madison works with, but Madison’s event and convention bookings have increased 30.4% in the same period.

The organization has not yet seen a drop in tourism stays due to reduced consumer spending power from President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Westman-Chin says. In her view, that’s because the city offers a variety of free attractions, such as visiting the Olbrich Botanical Gardens or UW Arboretum, and “even if you rent a boat or go to the Children's Museum, those costs aren't astronomical, like if you're going to go to Chicago.”

Though overall hotel occupancy is up 3%, there has been a drop in visits by international travelers and those working for the federal government, Westman-Chin says.

“Because international is not traveling as much — they're not coming to America — and because the federal government's not traveling…we don't have any groups that have canceled or done anything like that, but we have seen attendance shrink a little bit,” she says. “That affects room tax, right? Because that's less hotel rooms that we need.”

[Editor’s note: Isthmus has received grant funding from the Room Tax Commission to implement improvements to our events calendar.]