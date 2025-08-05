Budget struggles imperil 24/7 access for new men’s shelter in Madison

× Expand Liam Beran The shelter at 1902 Bartillon Drive is scheduled to open in early 2026.

[Update: Jim O'Keefe, director of the city’s Community Development Division, requested an additional $1 million for the shelter's operation in a July 18 budget supplement request to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.]

At around 4 p.m., people staying in the Beacon, a daytime homeless shelter on East Washington Avenue, board buses to night shelters elsewhere in Madison. When weather conditions are poor — such as during the unhealthy smoke levels on July 31 — those who can’t find a bed at a night shelter are left to brave the elements.

There’s currently no men’s shelter in Madison that stays open 24 hours. So when city and county officials began planning a new 250-bed men’s homeless shelter at 1902 Bartillon Drive, 24/7 access was part of the plan — it would allow residents access to care and some sense of stability throughout the day.

But funding struggles are now forcing organizers to consider more limited hours of operation.

“It has to be seriously considered,” says Jim O’Keefe, director of the city’s Community Development Division. “We have designed a facility that can function 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” But, he adds, “Now the ability to take full advantage hinges on the ability to generate the money to operate it.”

City and county officials are looking for additional money just to run the shelter on an overnight basis: current estimates are that it would cost up to $4.2 million annually to operate the shelter 24/7 and $3.2 million to run it as an overnight shelter, says O’Keefe. Only $1.2 million has been budgeted for the shelter’s operations, with funds coming from the county ($527,000), city ($300,000), shelter operator and local homelessness nonprofit Porchlight ($200,000) and the state (up to $150,000).

The $3.2 million and $4.2 million budget estimates were devised around a year ago and are the first “serious numbers” for operating costs, O’Keefe says.

Since the pandemic, there’s been a three-times increase in demand for homeless shelters, O’Keefe says, which drives up costs to operate such facilities. This demand coincides with an increase in homelessness in Dane County over the past five years; nearly 800 people were recorded as homeless in a volunteer-conducted January 2025 “point-in-time” survey, compared to 630 people in 2020. People of color accounted for 58% of those recorded as homeless in 2025, even though they make up 16% of Dane County’s population.

And housing costs are pricing many out of the market: the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Madison is $1,448, according to research released on July 29 by Apartment List.

In a 2022 survey conducted to help plan for the new men’s shelter, providers and users of the Zeier Road shelter identified round-the-clock access as a top priority. The benefits of a 24/7 model are myriad, argues Dane County Supv. Heidi Wegleitner. During the day, residents would be able to access support services, worry less about their possessions being stolen and make use of laundry and shower facilities. Going from shelter to shelter takes a toll on people without permanent housing, she says.

“The day-to-day toil and exhaustion from having to ‘Get here. Get there. Get in on time. Get out on time,’ is dehumanizing, and it’s not a good way of serving folks,” says Wegleitner, who chairs the county’s Health and Human Needs Committee.

Where the rest of the money for operations will come from — and how costs will be split — is an ongoing question.

Additional county funds will be difficult to find. Dane County currently faces a $31 million budget deficit, and County Executive Melissa Agard has asked departments to submit budgets with a 4% cut to their existing funding. Carrie Springer, chief of staff to Agard, says in an email that the county’s goal is to have the shelter operate 24/7, but it is still “working on” how to fund the facility at such a level.

The county’s budget deficit “does complicate things,” O’Keefe says. “It makes it a lot more difficult for either city or county government officials to lay down a marker for how much funding one or the other might be able to commit to in this budget.”

Wegleitner is committed to finding funding to operate the shelter 24/7, though she acknowledges “this budget is going to hurt.”

“I think this is a priority. If it comes down to funding something else versus this…this would win,” says Wegleitner. “We're talking about basic human needs and safety.”

A 50-50 split between the city and county to fund the shelter’s operations “makes sense,” she says. If the city and county were both able to put forth $1.5 million dollars for operational costs, Wegleitner expects other sources like state and private funding could fill in the remaining $1 million gap for 24/7 service; a newly introduced state benefit for Wisconsin residents on Medicaid and “experiencing housing insecurity and grappling with substance use or mental health challenges” could provide some additional operational funds, she says.

On the private sector end, O’Keefe and Wegleitner say a “friends” group is being formed to set up a endowment that would support the shelter’s operating costs. To do so, O’Keefe says, they’d tentatively need to fundraise for a $25 million endowment, enough so that 4-5% — $1 million — of the endowment could be drawn annually.

“That private sector, we think, is going to need to make a significant contribution,” says O’Keefe.

Despite the urgent need for more services, Wegleitner says that federal and state support for homelessness initiatives remains limited. She calls the state funding available for homeless services “paltry.”

“It’s an embarrassment, the way the state has neglected homeless services.”