Building skills and relationships

× Expand Submitted photo Erica Ayisi, left, Deborah Kaddu-Serwadda, and Esther Ama S. Ptak. Deborah Kaddu-Serwadda, middle, and Esther Ama S. Ptak, right, met as Goodman Nonprofit Center fellows. Erica Ayisi, PBS Wisconsin reporter, on the left.

After serving three years as the community outreach coordinator at the African Center for Community Development, Esther Ama S. Ptak was promoted to executive director. Shortly after, she was selected to join the first cohort of the Goodman Nonprofit Center’s fellows training for nonprofit leaders.

There she met Deborah Kaddu-Serwadda, executive director of the Women in Education Leadership Foundation. “We realized there was a synergy in what we were doing,” she says. The two joined efforts to create and launch a 12-month-long internship program for local Black immigrant women “to help them achieve their professional and personal goals.”

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The inaugural U.S. Leadership Champions Fellowship, which offers mentoring, coaching and leadership training, debuted this month and runs through 2027.

The relationship that Ptak and Kaddu-Serwadda developed as part of the Goodman Nonprofit Center’s inaugural fellowship program was not unique, says Andy Davey, director of the center. He says he heard repeatedly from fellows that the supportive peer network that developed organically was a highlight of the program; it made them feel less isolated and more supported in the challenging work they do.

Davey says the fellows maintained the relationships: “They continue to stay in touch and continue to support each other.”

The main idea behind the center is that work in the nonprofit sector is hard, frustrating and often isolating, but few support services exist for nonprofit leaders. Also, many executive directors do not have “a depth of training in the fundamental aspects of nonprofit management” before getting the job, says Davey.

To address that need, the fellowship program offers accessible and affordable training in budgeting, fundraising, board management and more.

Michael Etheridge, executive director of The Road Home Dane County, shared what the program meant to him in the Goodman Nonprofit Center’s 2025 annual report. “Many nonprofit leaders are expected to lead complex organizations without structured leadership development or peer support,” said Etheridge. “This cohort provides both. It creates space for skill-building, reflection and authentic connection; things that are often missing in our sector. The entire team did a fantastic job putting this cohort together, and I am grateful to have been part of it.”

The Goodman Nonprofit Center, a project of the Madison Community Foundation, launched in 2024 with a $5 million donation from the Irwin A. and Robert D. Goodman Foundation, followed shortly by a $1 million gift from the Roots & Wings Foundation. With additional fundraising, the center now has a $12.5 million endowment.

Aside from Davey, staffers include Jazzmine Haygood, community impact coordinator, and Abha Thakkar, fellowship co-facilitator and leadership coach.

The second cohort of the fellowship program began this fall. “We are already seeing a lot of the same dynamics,” says Davey. Participants “are sharing practical insights and tips with each other, bonding and gelling. There’s been laughter and tears and inspiring stories and trauma dumping.” n