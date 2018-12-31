By the numbers: Isthmus in 2018

× Expand Carolyn Fath

Thanks to our loyal readers and local advertisers, 2018 was a bang-up year for Isthmus. Our small but stalwart crew is committed to providing Madison with top-notch journalism, diverse perspectives and an avenue into the city’s zeitgeist. We exist because this community values independent news coverage of Madison. Our motto is “to the death.” We’re happy to report that as we close the books on 2018, Isthmus is very much alive.

Our audience:

2,065,500 papers printed

40,500 papers distributed weekly to newsstands at 660 locations

1,842,924 website users

5,540,901 pageviews

86,700 followers on social media

One Madison mayor who still blocks us on Twitter

Our coverage:

Our most read stories online in 2018:

Our local advertisers, events and videos: