By the numbers: Isthmus in 2018

Carolyn Fath
Thanks to our loyal readers and local advertisers, 2018 was a bang-up year for Isthmus. Our small but stalwart crew is committed to providing Madison with top-notch journalism, diverse perspectives and an avenue into the city’s zeitgeist. We exist because this community values independent news coverage of Madison. Our motto is “to the death.” We’re happy to report that as we close the books on 2018, Isthmus is very much alive.
Our audience:
- 2,065,500 papers printed
- 40,500 papers distributed weekly to newsstands at 660 locations
- 1,842,924 website users
- 5,540,901 pageviews
- 86,700 followers on social media
- One Madison mayor who still blocks us on Twitter
Our coverage:
- 1,589 articles published
- 186,653 words penned by Isthmus staff writers Dylan Brogan and Allison Geyer
- 148 contributing journalists
- Three-themed issues: The Arboretum issue, The Truax issue and The Dog issue
- 42 restaurants reviewed
- 51 Isthmus picks playlists
- 22 local and state elections covered
- One gubernatorial primary debate hosted in collaboration with The Progressive magazine and WORT 89.9-FM.
- 435 days spent waiting for a records request from the Madison Police Department
Our most read stories online in 2018:
- Arts: Calling all nudes
- Cover story: Cheap shots 2018
- Emphasis: Cannabis confusion
- Event listing: Fête de Marquette
- Food news: Freiburg Gastropub to move downtown
- Food review: Not an Arby’s
- Music: Secrets of the Sylvee
- News: Wisconsin legislator to propose banning marijuana tests for most jobs
- Opinion: Calling shenanigans on three Buckys
- Snapshot: Stormy night
- Stage: Topless evangelist
Our local advertisers, events and videos:
- 12,765 people attended six Isthmus events, which produce revenue to support our journalism: Uncorked, Paddle & Portage, Margarita & Taco Fest, Oktobeerfest, Madison’s Favorite Concert, Beer & Cheese Fest
- 163 videos by Isthmus Productions
- 11 episodes of Car to Table
- 11 episodes of Behind the Brews
- 12 national and local artists featured on Isthmus Live Sessions
- 4,140 hours of Isthmus Productions videos watched on Facebook
- 88,180 email subscribers
- 3,595 print ads
- 22 million isthmus.com ad impressions