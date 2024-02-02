Challenges delay opening of new south side grocery store

× Expand Tommy Washbush News-In-Brief-Park-Cedar-Apartment_crTommyWashbush-02012024 Maurer's Urban Madison Market was originally expected to open on the ground floor of the Park Cedar Apartments in 2023.

A new south side grocery store in city-owned space at Park Cedar Apartments was expected to open its doors before the end of last year, wrapping up a long effort to prevent the area from becoming a food desert once the nearby Pick ‘n Save store closed.

But the new grocery store, Maurer’s Urban Madison Market, is still not open. “We are working through some design challenges at the moment,” Kristie Maurer, owner of Maurer’s Market, tells Isthmus.

City real estate development manager Dan Rolfs is tight-lipped about any delays and would only say the store would open sometime in 2024.

“It is our understanding that the Pick ‘n Save is working to remain open as long as necessary to ensure that South Madison residents have access to a full service grocery store, until Maurer’s Urban Madison Market opens,” Rolfs says in an email.

Ald. Tag Evers, who represents the area and made keeping a grocery store in South Madison a priority of his 2019 campaign, says Maurer’s isn’t in danger. “Yes, the process has been lengthy, and, yes, there have been some exciting highs and a few frustrating lows, but the city, the development team, and Kristie Maurer remain 100% committed to the project.”

Maurer was initially willing to answer questions for this story, but did not respond to further attempts to reach her.