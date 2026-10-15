City engineer: Voit Farms project isn't driving high assessments for Milwaukee Street rebuild

× Expand Tommy Washbush The intersection of Milwaukee Street and Schenk Street. The Milwaukee Street reconstruction project will run from Starkweather Creek to West Corporate Drive.

Joe Pajac, a property owner along Milwaukee Street for more than a decade, recently replaced his roof and hoped to soon remove an old tree. Then he received a preliminary bill from the city for more than $10,000 to help fund the reconstruction of Milwaukee Street. Now he figures he’ll place home improvements on hold.

“This road needs to be replaced,” Pajac says. “I am excited about that, but asking the residents to foot the bill like that just doesn’t sit well.”

In the spring, the city will launch a project to rebuild Milwaukee Street between Starkweather Creek and West Corporate Drive. It calls for a new shared-use path, the elimination of street parking and, between Starkweather Creek and Schenk Street, the construction of a median. Aging sewer pipes will also be replaced between Lansing Street and Schenk Street. The project will be bid this winter, and the city hopes to complete construction by fall 2027.

The city pays for 92% of the project cost, with property owners covering the remaining 8%. The average preliminary estimate mailed to property owners — both commercial and residential — was roughly $12,500. Commercial lots often have higher assessments because they occupy larger lots. Assessments varied: one residence received a $1,245 bill while one commercial lot was marked for more than $53,000, according to assistant city engineer Chris Petykowski.

City engineer Jim Wolfe says in an interview with Isthmus estimates are often higher than final bills. Sometimes property owners have fewer sewage pipes than were indicated in government records, for instance.

Property owners can either pay in one lump sum or over 15 years through their property taxes, with a 4.5% interest rate.

The city estimates the project will cost slightly less than $5.6 million, with about $450,000 covered by property owners. The assessments to property owners will cover all costs for the replacement of street pavement and private storm drains. The city will cover sidewalks, intersection pavement and most piping. The costs associated with driveway aprons, green terraces, new street lamps and sanitary pipes will be split.

Construction on Milwaukee Street will be concurrent with development of the nearby Voit Farms lot. Voit Farms, a former agricultural lot located on Madison’s east side, was recently purchased by the city for redevelopment into a mixed-use community that could house more than 1,000 residences.

In early October, Isthmus knocked on doors on Milwaukee Street to talk with property owners. Eight residents answered the door; they all opposed the city’s current construction plans and its associated costs. Only Pajac agreed to speak on record.

Residents blamed the Voit farm development for some of their assessment costs. But Wolfe, in a Sept. 22 city council meeting, disputed that, saying that the reconstruction plans for Milwaukee Street predated the development.

“It only has anything to do with the Voit farm redevelopment in that we’re coordinating construction activities there, and making sure that if we reconstruct the street it doesn’t just immediately get torn up again,” Wolfe said.

At the same council meeting, Ald. Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, whose district includes Milwaukee Street, said she supported the project because she believed it would benefit the community, noting clay water mains installed in the 1950s needed replacement. But she was concerned about the cost to residents.

“I know that this specific project is coming at a time when people are feeling the crunch in ways that they haven’t had to in a long time,” she said. “I feel terrible that people are feeling the stress of the economy and what this will do.”