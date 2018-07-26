Thinking big

× Expand Google Earth Residents and officials are contemplating how the 72-acre Oscar Mayer property could be redeveloped and connect with the north side.

The striped chimney of the former Oscar Mayer plant site is visible from miles away, a lingering reminder of the shuttered factory on Madison’s north side.

When the last slices of ham slid off the production line in late June 2017, it marked the end of Oscar Mayer’s 98-year legacy as one of Madison’s most prominent economic assets. At its peak in the 1970s, the facility provided some 4,000 jobs to the community. By the time it closed, just 640 employees worked there, 73 percent of whom were Dane County residents. The plant also generated an annual $3 million in gas and electric utility revenues, according to city officials.

Many residents now hope the property can be redeveloped to transform the north side.

Satya Rhodes-Conway — a former north-side alder who is running for mayor — says Reich Brothers Holding, which purchased the Oscar Mayer headquarters last October, ultimately has the final say over what will happen to the property. But the city can provide inspiration and assistance.

“We can’t dictate to the property owner what they do, but we can suggest a vision of what the area’s potential is,” she says.

In 2017, the Common Council established the Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee to oversee a framework for redeveloping the site. The 15-member committee, made up of city officials and community members, is charged with evaluating the neighborhood’s assets, needs and investment possibilities. It will then recommend a plan for redeveloping the site.

“It’s the city’s job to think big, and think about how this site relates to areas around it,” says Rhodes-Conway, a member of the committee. “When we think about the redevelopment of the area, we’re not just thinking about this one property, as big and important as it is, but the whole corridor and what the potential is, and what public investment needs to happen.”

The Reich Brothers purchased the 1.7-million-square-foot facility from Kraft Heinz for an undisclosed sum. For some, this outside investment is an encouraging sign that the 72-acre site will be redeveloped in a way that benefits the greater Madison economy and community.

Last December, the plant’s machinery was auctioned off, largely clearing the facility of its industrial meat grinders, vacuum sausage casing stuffers and package scales.

The site is currently zoned for heavy industrial uses. But residents hope the redevelopment will help address many different issues, such as improving bicycle, pedestrian and auto connectivity with surrounding neighborhoods, increasing affordable housing and public spaces, and attracting new employers and livable jobs.

Annette Miller, a planning consultant who focuses on racial and cultural representation, believes that the Oscar Mayer redevelopment can also foster diversity and inclusion in city planning processes.

“They’re making space for more people to be at the table. That’s what I think they’re doing with this process, and it’s something that I’ve not seen historically,” says Miller, a former aide to former Mayor Dave Cieslewicz who left her job as a community outreach manager for Madison Gas and Electric in 2017. “Our white community members live and use space differently. We need to open that up and have what I call cultural equity around how people live and work and move around the region, the county, and the city.”

Miller is the founder and CEO of EQT by Design, a social equity consultancy firm contracted to work on the Oscar Mayer redevelopment effort. She focuses on ensuring that community voices traditionally excluded from city planning discussions are incorporated in redevelopment plans. Miller has interviewed more than 50 community members — 77 percent of her interviewees represent people of color or underrepresented groups, and 40 percent live or work on Madison’s north side, she says. According to Miller, families of color tend to have more children than white families, and inclusive development should incorporate more spaces and programming for youth.

In a report provided to the committee, consultant Vandewalle & Associates identifies different opportunities it sees for the site, including development as a food manufacturing and distribution center, advanced robotics manufacturing facility, multimodal transportation hub and a corporate campus. But those involved in the project caution that these are just ideas and that ultimately, the property owner makes the development decisions.

“When you go out and talk to the community, you don’t want to over-promise on something that the city doesn’t have any ownership over,” Miller says. “You want to make it clear that you’re asking for an opinion and a perspective, but you don’t want build up hopes so that they’re expecting a given outcome just from talking to you.”

The city does have a number of tools to exert influence and leverage over the development process. Officials can encourage some types of redevelopment by offering tax incremental financing or some other subsidy.

“That’s a big piece of leverage that the city has, and any conversation about a subsidy from the city would include what the city wants to see there — what community benefits the city would expect in return for that tax financing,” Rhodes-Conway says.

Because of the site’s heavy industrial zoning classification, some types of developments would require city approval — another bargaining chip in the city’s pocket. Immediate development plans by the property holders stay within zoning allowances, as they aim to lease certain spaces of the property site to smaller tenants. In June, Reich leased 1,300 square feet of space on the site to Total Administrative Services Corporation, a third-party administrator of employee benefit plans with offices at 2302 International Lane.

Tom Otto, economic development specialist for Madison and a committee member, expects to see more of the campus leased out to smaller companies.

“The world is changing, the economy is changing, there’s really many more smaller, more nimble startup companies which are going to most likely fill up this space, as opposed to one or two large employers,” Otto says. “We’ll have to see what the market brings in in terms of leasing and usage for this space.”

On July 11 the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation announced a $500,000 grant to assist the property holders in readying the site for new tenants. The grant speeds up redevelopment efforts by funding the reconfiguration of the site’s utility infrastructures, readying the property to support multiple tenants. The grant came about from cooperation between the new property owners, Madison and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The Strategic Assessment Committee expects to release a finalized vision for redevelopment in about three months. The city will hold an open house to discuss the plan from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive.