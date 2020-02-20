Exploring Wisconsin

× Expand Craig Brabant Natural history on display: Late 19th or early 20th century wax teaching models illustrate the embryonic development of grasshoppers.

In mid-19th century Wisconsin, Indiana Jones-type explorers didn’t have to travel to the ends of the Earth. All they had to do was go outside. Every local plant and animal was a new discovery, at least to the scientists who were beginning to catalogue the state’s wonders.

Some of those early explorers were part of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, an institution marking the 150th anniversary of its founding this year. The Academy kicked off the celebration with an exhibit that opened Feb. 14 at its own James Watrous Gallery, on the third floor of Overture Center.

The exhibit is designed to explain the mission today by allowing visitors to explore one of the Academy’s original “cabinets of curiosities.”

Also known as “wonder rooms,” such glassed cabinets were popular from the 1500s through early 20th century. They were a natural history mishmash, containing everything from body parts and preserved organs to specimens of birds, insects and plants.

It wasn’t far from the fantastic science of Barnum and dime museums, and such was the state of American knowledge when the Academy was founded by legislative charter in 1870. “Since then, the Academy has been committed to elevating ideas from science and the creative arts that can strengthen our state and improve our quality of life,” says Jane Elder, its executive director.

Today, the Academy does that through exhibits at James Watrous that “bridge arts, sciences and humanities,” and with its Wisconsin Strategy Initiatives, that seeks solutions to pressing issues facing Wisconsin, including climate change and the health of our waterways.

One of the Academy’s early and important leaders was Increase Lapham (1811-1875). A native of Palmyra, New York, Lapham came to Milwaukee in 1836, when the Native American population far outnumbered that of white settlers; the European American population of Milwaukee, Kenosha and Racine counties totaled fewer than 3,000.

A self-taught scientist and surveyor, Lapham mapped the city and entire Wisconsin Territory. He discovered, documented and then urged preservation of Indian effigy mounds. He wrote around 80 books, including the remarkably prescient Report on the Disastrous Effects of the Destruction of Forest Trees, Now Going on So Rapidly in the State of Wisconsin (1876). He found time to help establish the National Weather Bureau.

And he collected specimens of all types. In 1888, when UW-Madison’s first Science Hall burned, The Milwaukee Evening Wisconsin newspaper reported what had been lost.

Besides a “cabinet containing fine collections of fossils, minerals, shells, meteorites and Indian antiquities — 10,000 in all, besides duplicates,” there was “an herbarium of 24,000 specimens, and a library of about 1,500 books, pamphlets and maps. Among the books were many rare volumes not to be found anywhere else.”

More of the Academy’s collection was lost in another fire, at Wisconsin’s second Madison Capitol building, in 1904. But portions had been loaned out to at least nine other institutions over the decades, then filed and forgotten. Many of those samples, including some of Lapham’s, are reunited for the Collections & Connections show, complete with cabinet.

“We’ve got all kinds of rock and mineral specimens, fossils and taxidermy — birds and small mammals,” says Jody Clowes, director of the Academy’s James Watrous Gallery.

Featured early Academy members and collectors include Thomas Chamberlin and Edward Birge, who may sound familiar for the buildings named after them on the UW campus. Lapham’s name is memorialized in a Madison elementary school and surrounding Tenney-Lapham neighborhood.

Today, the Academy gallery and its quarterly magazine, Wisconsin People & Ideas, are its most visible faces. Less visible is the Academy’s scientific work, including reports, papers and conferences addressing issues such as climate, groundwater and flooding.

The Academy is heading into the eighth year of its Climate and Energy Initiative, which, says Elder, “explores ways Wisconsin can provide leadership to address climate change and its impacts.”

The Academy is a free-standing nonprofit that depends on donors and membership instead of state funding. “We welcome new members to join a broad community of people throughout the state who care about Wisconsin and its future,” says Elder.

Connections & Collections runs through April 5. A gallery reception will be held on Feb. 20, 5-7:30 p.m. It includes a panel discussion with historians Sarah Anne Carter and Lynn Nyhart, as well as Martha Glowacki, co-curator with Clowes.