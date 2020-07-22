× Expand Isthmus headquarters in downtown Madison

Looking for a hands-on internship covering local news this fall? Come work with us!

We are happy to share that Isthmus is one of three member publications of the Association of Alternative Newsmedia chosen to participate in the Google News Initiative Fellowship program. The fellows program is aimed at developing and supporting students of color who are interested in journalism careers. It is open to students who are 18 years or older and who are enrolled in an accredited college or university or have graduated within the last 12 months.

As the program literature notes, newsrooms across the country often do not reflect the diversity of the audiences they cover. That is certainly true of newsrooms right here in Madison. The fellowship hopes to address the “barriers of access to early career opportunities many students of color face,” while at the same time supporting investigative journalism and digital transformation in local newsrooms that “serve diverse and underrepresented populations.”

The fellowship runs roughly from September 2020 to December 2020. It pays $5,000, with a $1,000 travel payment. The fellow, who will cover government and politics, should live in the Madison area but, due to COVID-19, can work remotely. The application deadline is Aug. 1. For more information on eligibility, application details, click here.