Connect with Madison's nonprofit community in the November issue of Isthmus

Readers will find the Isthmus Volunteer Guide inside the November issue, which will also include several stories about Madison's nonprofit community

by

Coming in November is a new product that promises to be full of opportunities to help make Dane County a better place for everyone by fostering direct participation with nonprofit organizations in our community.

The Isthmus Volunteer Guide, presented by Park Bank, will be included in each of the 35,000 copies we distribute throughout the greater Madison area on Thursday, Nov. 7. The issue will include several stories about Madison's nonprofit community and the Volunteer Guide will be an ideal resource for readers who feel inspired and wonder, "How can I get involved?"

The guide will be available online year-round.

Isthmus development director Mark Clear (mclear@isthmus.com) can answer questions about which opportunity is right for your organization.

Click HERE for more information about getting involved with the Isthmus Volunteer Guide.