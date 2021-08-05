Could 'baby bonds' help close Wisconsin's racial wealth gap?

× Expand Will Cioci / Wisconsin Watch Donald Robert Greengrass Jr. Donald Greengrass was able to open his cafe with money he received from the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Child Trust Fund Program.

On a recent weekday, Donald Robert Greengrass Jr., 29, was smiling, greeting locals and chatting with staff at his restaurant in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The young entrepreneur — wearing long braids and sporting a tattoo of an eagle on his right forearm and a sea turtle on his left — was determined not to let the pandemic kill his business.

When La Crosse County started lifting the pandemic restrictions late this spring, he applied for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, restructured the ownership, and refreshed the paint.

Greengrass is the co-owner of the Greengrass Café, located across from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. While a rising junior at the university, Greengrass came up with a bold idea: Owning his own business. But that required money.

Fortunately for Greengrass, he had that covered. As a member of Wisconsin’s Ho-Chunk Nation, Greengrass received a large sum of money — about $150,000 before taxes — after graduating from Logan High School in La Crosse at the age of 18. And he had invested it wisely, in real estate and the stock market, helping it to grow.

The tribal nation has been giving payouts to members when they reach early adulthood since the early 1990s, financed by Ho-Chunk Gaming, the tribe’s gambling arm.

Almost 30 years later, during the 2020 election campaign, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker floated the idea of a government-funded program for all U.S. children. It would create a nest egg that would grow in value as they aged, providing money to pursue college, purchase a home or provide for other wealth-building investments.

Booker’s “baby bond” proposal was designed in part to narrow America’s yawning gap in which Black families on average have roughly one-tenth of the wealth of white families, making them less able to successfully launch their children into adulthood.

While the New Jersey senator failed to win the presidency, his idea lives on in both the form of a bill introduced in Congress and among academics and policy makers, who view the idea as a viable strategy to lift the living standard for disadvantaged communities, including people of color.

One study estimates such a program would cost about $80 billion a year, providing as much as $50,000 per child to draw on upon reaching early adulthood. In addition to the high price tag, debate surrounds both the logistical implementation of the program, as well as how money should be allocated.

Should the money come with strings attached? Or should it be treated like any other family wealth, subject to the priorities and needs of the people who have it? Should the full amount be doled out to all children, or on a sliding scale, depending on family need?

‘Mixed bag’

In 1992, just a year after Greengrass was born, the Ho-Chunk Nation began to operate a baby bond-style program, the Child Trust Fund Program, financed by revenues from the tribe’s casinos and known colloquially as “18 money.”

Receiving an 18 money account, however, is not automatic — and acquiring the funds comes with a caveat. Ho-Chunk Nation spokesman Kenneth Luchterhand says those who wish to receive the payouts must first prove they are at least 25 percent Ho-Chunk, must graduate high school, and complete a financial education course.

The 18 money payouts reportedly went from $17,000 in the 1990s up to $200,000 in 2015. Luchterhand declined to comment on the exact amount of cash Child Trust Fund Program recipients could receive.

Greengrass took roughly $5,000 of his payout for a two-week trip in London, a dream he planned out in eighth grade.

But then he returned home — and got down to business. In the summer of 2010, he put the rest of his payout into the stock market. And he started college at UW-La Crosse, buying a home that he rented out to cover the mortgage. In the summer of 2014, Greengrass opened the Greengrass Café near campus. The money, he says, “allowed me to start this place.”

While he was able to make the money grow, Greengrass says he knew some fellow tribal members who blew the money on fancy trips and frivolous purchases.

The program has had positive impacts. The graduation incentive generated a measurable increase in Ho-Chunk high school graduation rates since the Child Trust Fund Program was implemented, Luchterhand says. College attendance rates also grew since the program’s inception, although Luchterhand adds he “can’t necessarily say for certain” if the program is responsible.

“It’s a mixed bag,” Luchterhand says. “There have been great cases and there have been bad cases. One young man went through all his money in a week. On the other hand, some people have done very well with it.”

Racial wealth gap huge

Naomi Zewde, a researcher at the Center on Poverty and Social Policy and assistant professor at City University of New York, has studied the potential impacts of a baby bond program. She tells Wisconsin Watch that she believes it could work, providing a much-needed safety net or cushion for low-income young adults — many of them raised in families of color.

“When you take the random white household from the very middle of the distribution, they’ve got 10 times the wealth of the middle Black household,” Zewde says. “So, 50 percent of Black households in the United States have fewer than $17,000.”

Perhaps nowhere in the United States is the opportunity gap between white and Black Americans more stark than in Wisconsin. In fact, Erica Nelson of Race to Equity says her organization’s 2019 report found that as poverty among Black children fell nationwide in 2017 and 2018, the rate among Black children in Wisconsin rose 6 percent.

Zewde’s research looked at children born in the late 1980s and early ‘90s and projected what they would receive at adulthood under such a program. The amount each was allocated depended on family wealth, with children from more affluent families receiving less than those from low-income families.

When implemented over a hypothetical period, the results proved remarkable. All income groups experienced a spike in net worth, Zewde found — nearly closing the racial wealth gap among young adults.

Zewde calculated that without the baby bond program, median wealth among young white adults is about 16 times that of young African Americans — $46,000 versus $2,900. Under that program, white young adults would hold a median wealth of $79,159, and African-American residents would have $57,845.

And the benefits go beyond purchasing power, Zewde says.

“Wealth…reduces mortality, it reduces racial health disparities, and also it confers a kind of standing in your community,” Zewde says, including the ability to launch a business and exercise political clout.

Zewde described wealth as a “stock” to be invested or reserved for emergencies. She says closing the wealth gap between African American residents and white Americans is just one piece of an approach that should also include efforts such as raising wages.

Booker’s baby bonds

In recent years, momentum has grown behind the concept of a baby bond program.

In 2018, Booker introduced the American Opportunity Accounts Act to provide each child born in the United States with an account seeded with $1,000 which would appreciate in value until the child’s 18th birthday. Payout for the program would range from $5,500 to $37,000 depending on a child’s family income, with those coming from lower-income families receiving more money each year.

Such a proposal is not unique to the United States.

In the United Kingdom, Parliament implemented a Child Trust Fund program in 2005 which provided each child born in the UK with a savings account with a baseline of $348 and an additional $348 for children living below the poverty line.

Parents, relatives and friends could contribute up to $1,672 annually until the owner of the account turned 18. The program, on average, was set to provide the average recipient with a payout of $13,239 in 2020. It was phased out and dismantled in 2010 at a time of national austerity. The rollbacks, however, did not entirely cut off those who had already opened up accounts from accessing their cash, and some of the first Child Trust Fund enrollees began receiving their money last year.

The American Opportunity Accounts Act would grant access to all funds available on the recipient’s 18th birthday, but explicitly states the money may only be used for a handful of approved purposes, including college tuition, home ownership and retirement.

Zewde cautions against limiting how the money should be used, saying it might be needed to cover emergency expenses or daily survival needs.

“Maybe they (baby bond beneficiaries) just need a place to live, and maybe they need to use that money to buy their basic needs and it just ends up preventing whatever trauma would have resulted from their lack of access,” Zewde says. “What if a person needs a kidney transplant or else they’re going to die? Maybe there’s something in between restrictions and full access that could happen.”

Greengrass says a baby bond program alone is not enough to narrow a racial wealth gap, as wealth has accumulated for generations: “It helps them get a stepping stone. I would say it’s a stepping stone. That is really all there is to it.”